The Ultrasound Group of the San Cecilio Hospital, accredited as ‘Excellent’ by the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine

The Clinical Healthcare Ultrasound Unit of the Internal Medicine Service of the San Cecilio Clinical University Hospital in Granada has accredited the healthcare quality of its work through the ‘SEMI Excellent’ certification. This recognition of the unit’s work is granted by the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI) and guarantees compliance with the standards established by a group of experts in areas such as patient care, training or research.

The certification obtained by the Unit is at the ‘Teaching’ level, which is the second highest ranking within the classification established by the SEMI (level 1 Assistance, level 2 Teaching and level 3 Advanced). Its achievement is the result of the important work carried out during the last year by the professionals of the unit to structure its operation, record all the processes and carry out their care work in accordance with the established quality criteria.

In the resolution issued by the SEMI, the training background of its members and the research work they carry out to advance in the knowledge of this field of work stand out as strong points. In addition, the existence of the Clinical Ultrasound Group supposes, according to Dr. Pilar Giner, head of the Internal Medicine service at the San Cecilio Clinic, “to strengthen the postgraduate teaching profile of the center and complement the specialty in the training field, since the Residents will now be able to train in clinical ultrasound without having to do external rotation as was the case until now”.

Alberto Benavente, internist and promoter of this certification explains: “Although clinical ultrasound is an area of ​​knowledge with an integrative vocation so that all Internal Medicine physicians acquire skills in its development, currently the Clinical Ultrasound Group team is made up of five specialists, three of whom belong to the Internal Medicine service and two to the Infectious Diseases service”. In addition, Dr. Benavente points out, “it has the permanent support of the Cardiology service through the Echocardiography laboratory and with the collaboration of the Intravenous Therapies Unit for training in peripheral access central venous cannulation procedures.”

More than 800 explorations carried out

The Clinical Assistance Ultrasound group incorporates the use of ultrasound together with the usual physical examination (inspection, palpation, percussion and auscultation) to reduce the area of ​​uncertainty and improve the ability to make clinical decisions. This is possible thanks to the technological evolution that has made portable equipment available that can be easily used by Internal Medicine specialists as a support tool in therapeutic and diagnostic processes.

Since its launch in 2021, a total of 810 explorations of various types have been carried out, highlighting 271 echocardioscopies, 243 pulmonary ultrasounds and 133 abdominal ultrasounds, with heart failure being the pathology on which clinical ultrasound has been most developed.

Four certified units

This certification is added to those already achieved, and currently in force, by the Vascular Risk Unit (Care level), the Systemic Autoimmune Diseases Unit (Advanced level) and the one recently obtained by the Minority Diseases Unit (Advanced level). With these two new ones, the Internal Medicine service of the San Cecilio Clinic already has four ‘SEMI Excellent’ accreditations that recognize the rigor and results of its work.