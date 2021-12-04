The Umberto Veronesi Foundation accepts Bitcoin

The Umberto Veronesi Foundation, specialized in scientific research on pediatric cancer, now accepts donations also in Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH) and other crypto.

The Italian non-profit reality of Umberto Veronesi Foundation born in 2003 in Milan, created the Gold for Kids program (gold for children), with the aim of finance the daily work of the best researchers in the fight against pediatric cancer.

On its website, the Umberto Veronesi Foundation claims to recognize and welcome the reality of cryptocurrencies. And, in fact, to continue in his mission he decided to accept, through Gold for Kids, donations in Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH) and other crypto.

Basically, the program of Gold for Kids was created in collaboration with The Giving Block, an organization that assists non-profit organizations, charities and universities to pursue their goals by collecting donations in Bitcoin and crypto.

Thanks to this model, the Umberto Veronesi Foundation aims to obtain iffunding also for the opening of new treatment protocols which aim to provide small and large patients with immediate access to the best therapies for all forms of cancer, according to the highest international standards.

More than 250,000 children in the world contract the disease, representing the leading cause of infant death. On the other hand, in recent years, the unconditional commitment of researchers has led to a significant increase in healings, reaching up to 90% for some forms of leukemia.

More tax efficiency

The Gold for Kids program aims to increase support for researchers from the Umberto Veronesi Foundation, which since 2014 has been fighting on multiple fronts against pediatric cancers, focusing on rarer forms such as Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

The choice of Bitcoin and crypto as a donation was also conceived as a ‘more tax-efficient operation.

Speaking of which, here’s how The Giving Block describes it all:

“The IRS classifies cryptocurrencies as property for tax purposes, which means it is typically the most tax-efficient way to support your favorite cause. When you donate cryptocurrencies, you receive a tax deduction for the fair market value of the cryptocurrency, and you avoid the capital gains tax that you would have had to incur if you had sold the cryptocurrency and then made a donation. This means that you are able to donate more, as well as deduct more on your tax return. The difference? Sometimes more than 30%.“

Donations in the crypto world

The crypto world, in all its nuances, is increasingly involved in charitable operations. Thus, while the Umberto Veronesi Foundation chooses to accept donations in Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies to fight cancer, other organizations from other sectors have done the same or chosen other cryptoassets.

Like the US Senate candidate, Katie Britt, which has begun to accept since the end of November donations in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to finance his election campaign.

While, at the beginning of last month, the UNHCR o United Nations Refugee Agency, to celebrate its 70th anniversary had launched the first collection of charitable NFTs, so that the proceeds were then destined to support Afghanistan.

In this case, the cryptoasset dedicated to charity was the Non-Fungible Token of the images created by the Syrian-Palestinian cartoonist Hani Abbas.