The Umberto Veronesi Foundation will accept bitcoin

The Umberto Veronesi Foundation, founded in 2003 in Milan, created the Gold for Kids program with the aim of financing the daily work of the best researchers in the fight against pediatric cancers.

On its website, the Umberto Veronesi Foundation claims to recognize and welcome the reality of cryptocurrencies. And, to continue his mission, he has decided to accept donations in bitcoin, bitcoin cash, ethereum and other cryptocurrencies through Gold for Kids.

In essence, the Gold for Kids program was created in partnership with The Giving Block, an organization that assists nonprofits, charities and universities, in pursuing their goals by collecting donations in Bitcoin and crypto.

Thanks to this model, the Umberto Veronesi Foundation also aims to obtain funding for the opening of new therapeutic protocols that aim to provide small and large patients with immediate access to the best treatments for all forms of cancer, according to the highest standards. international.

More than 250,000 children worldwide contract the cancer, making it the leading cause of death in children. On the other hand, in recent years, the unconditional commitment of researchers has led to a significant increase in treatments, reaching up to 90% for some forms of leukemia.

The Gold for Kids program aims to increase support for researchers at the Umberto Veronesi Foundation, which since 2014 has waged a multi-pronged fight against pediatric cancers, focusing on rarer forms such as acute myeloid leukemia.