“The Umbrella Academy”: actors talk about the dance of episode 1, the entry of Genesis Rodriguez, Elliot Page and more | netflix | Season 3 | SKIP-INTRO

“The Umbrella Academy” season 3 the cast and their history In “The Umbrella Academy” season 3 the brothers Viktor (Elliot Page), Number Five (Aidan Gallagher), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David Castañeda) and Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman) discover that the place where they grew up no longer belongs to them. Now the Sparrows are the real heroes. But this antagonistic group, made up of Jayme (Cazzie David), Marcus (Justin Cornwell), Fei (Britne Oldford), Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez), Alphonso (Jake Epstein) and Christopher (Javon Walton); is not the greatest danger. Beneath the Hargreeves mansion is the Kugelblitz, a mass of light that threatens to bring about an apocalypse. Yes, one more.

a dynamic series

If there is one constant in “The Umbrella Academy,” it is that anything can happen. The first scene of the season accurately depicts that, when the entire cast, in a hallucination, goes from nearly beating each other to a dance battle to “Footloose”; that required hours of rehearsal and where not everyone had a good time. Castañeda says she had a hard time keeping up with other cast members, particularly Emmy Raver-Lampman, a skilled dancer who was in the acclaimed musical “Hamilton.”

But scenes like that, random in appearance, strengthen a cast where each character contributes to moving the story forward. “I feel like every year we get closer. Inevitably, as we film the series, as we spend more time together and understand our acting processes and the work of our characters. I hope that each season reflects a closer unionMin says.

New additions

This series also represents the debut of the Venezuelan actress Génesis Rodríguez in a Netflix live action series. “Genesis is amazing, she is as charming and beautiful in real life as she is on screen.”, counted Min. “And very generous, she would show up on set and bring candy, take it to people’s dressing rooms”, added, for his part, Castañeda; who highlighted the relief felt at having someone to speak Spanish with on set (he is Mexican).

Another actor who stands out is Javon Walton, a fifteen-year-old teenager who plays Stanley, Diego’s “son”. The young actor and boxer made waves in early 2022 for his work on HBO Max’s “Euphoria,” where he played juvenile trafficker Ashtray, who takes his criminal behavior to another level when the police knock on his door. the.

“Javon is great”, Castaneda said. “He was eager (to work), he loved the series and he was very thorough; sometimes he was very hard on himself because he was such a perfectionist with every take. It was nice to be there and trust each other. He has the experience of a child, but he thinks like a mature professional artist.”, he added.

From left to right, Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez) and Stanley (Javon Walton); new cast members. / Netflix

Elliot Page: when art imitates life

The transition of Elliot Page, actor formerly known as Ellen Page, was a topic that jumped from real life to fiction. The new season sees the character assume his true gender identity, renaming himself Viktor Hargreeves. In the series, his brothers are the emotional support he needs; and before consulting this newspaper, the actors said that this dynamic was also seen in real life, behind the scenes.

“I think it’s one of those moments where art reflects life, which in turn reflects art. You know, how the family comes together on the show to support Victor, I hope it reflected what we did with Elliot in real life.”, says Min. This process was not born with the season, because once the episodes were written, Page shared the news of his transition with the executive producer, Steve Blackman, who turned to a specialist in gender issues to capture the issue accurately. and respect.