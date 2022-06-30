‘The Umbrella Academy’: Allison could be the villain of season 4 of the Netflix series | Entertainment Cinema and Series
Season 3 saw the members of the Umbrella Academy return to the present after averting the apocalypse in 1963, only to find themselves in a different timeline with the Sparrow Academy instead.
After several fights, both teams come together to prevent another apocalypse caused by the Kugelblitz. Thus, his adoptive father Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) reveals to them that inside the Obsidian Hotel there is an interdimensional door where a machine can restart reality.
In the end it is Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman) who resets the universe, but this comes at a cost and the Hargreeves brothers lose their powers and leave Reginald Hargreeves as a kind of owner of the city with his wife back to life.
Allison’s theory as the villain of ‘The Umbrella Academy 4’
In the third season we see that the character of Allison carries a lot of suffering and pain from the loss of her daughter Claire and her husband Patrick, for which she makes several decisions and dark attitudes.
This has led fans of the Netflix series to speculate that for a possible fourth season Allison will be the villain and face her brothers from the Umbrella Academy.
A theory about this was explained by a Reddit user on June 22, where she points out that she was the only one who did not use her particles to start the machine that reset reality, so it is likely that she still has her powers.
As at the end of the season she does not reunite with her brothers, Allison is alone for the next installment and that makes her a possible villain. Just remember how Five (Aidan Gallagher) tells Viktor (Elliot Page) in episode 7 “a superhero who works alone is a villain”.
Another point that is taken into account is that with the pact he made with Reginald his wish to have his family back comes true, only now Ray is Claire’s father.
But, apparently, his character of abusing his powers and not being able to overcome his past. The theory says that for the next season it would screw things up and Ray will ask for a divorce from her, keeping Claire away from her, which would make her fall even further into a villainous path.
One more thing that points to an annoyance of the Umbrella Academy with Allison occurs in the case of Luther (Tom Hopper), who in the second season is controlled by her to desire her and also at the end of the series, in the new reality, He is no longer with his new wife Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez).
All this could make Luther convince his brothers of how dangerous Allison can be and they have to face her in the fourth season of ‘The Umbrella Academy’.