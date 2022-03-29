“The Umbrella Academy”: Elliot Page announced the new name that his character will carry in the series

Elliot Page is Viktor Hargreeves in the third season of “The Umbrella Academy.” (Netflix)

Finally, it was confirmed that Elliot Page will identify with a male gender in the fictional universe of The Umbrella Academy . Through his social networks, the Canadian actor shared the first photograph of his character in the third season of the hit series Netflix which will arrive in June this year. “Meet the Victor Hargreeves”, he wrote in the caption of the official image.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

In December 2020, Page shared an emotional letter with the world in which he revealed identifying himself as a person transgender and asked them to use the masculine and neutral pronouns to refer to him from that moment on. “I feel lucky to be writing this. to be here. To have reached this place in my life, “he said in the statement that he published from his profile on his Instagram.

The series is based on the comics of the same name created by Gerard Way, the lead singer of My Chemical Romance, and Gabriel Bá. (Netflix)

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me throughout this journey. I fall short in expressing how extraordinarily good it feels to finally love myself, for being who I am and for having pursued my authentic identity. I am deeply inspired by the trans community,” he added.

Shortly after, he joined the filming of the new episodes of The Umbrella Academythe television fiction based on the homonymous comics created by Gerard Way (vocalist of My Chemical Romance) and Gabriel Bá. Both he and other actors shared some photos and videos of the filming, but the change regarding his character was kept completely secret by the production until today.

The new episodes of “The Umbrella Academy” will arrive on June 22. (Netflix)

Who will return in season 3 of The Umbrella Academy?

The familiar faces that will return in this new installment will be Victor (Elliot Page), Five (Aidan Gallagher), Klaus (robert sheehan), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Diego (David Castaneda), ben (Justin H Min), Luther (Tom Hopper), Sir Reginald (colm feore) and Lilac (Ritu Arya) . And the ones that will just be introduced are Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez and cazzie david like the members of the Sparrow, who had a cameo in the final episode of the previous season.

The Sparrow Academy He appears in the original comics, although originally, the leader of the group is not Reginald, but an old colleague of his named Deever, and the headquarters is located in Norway. They are also a team of superheroes and considered a distant family by the members of the Umbrella Academy, due to the fact that they are also among the children who were born simultaneously on October 1, 1989. They are distinguished by wearing a heroic red, black and silver outfit. with the logo of a sparrow.

The members of the Sparrow family will be the new antagonists of the story. (Netflix)

The next chapters of The Umbrella Academy will be released on June 22 at Netflix .

KEEP READING:

The Umbrella Academy: Netflix advanced the release date of the third season

a star of euphoria joined the cast of The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy: Who are the members of the Sparrow Academy?