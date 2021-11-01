The Umbrella Academy, Elliot Page ‘calls home’ for Halloween: the tribute to ET

We haven’t heard from The Umbrella Academy for a while, and while we wait for more information on the arrival of the third season on Netflix, let’s take a look at the Halloween costume of one of its stars, Elliot Page.

We don’t know what Vanya will do in the third season of The Umbrella Academy, but we sure know what Elliot is doing in this photo.

The actor of the famous Netflix series for Halloween has decided to pay homage to one of the most famous films by Steven Spielberg, ET the extraterrestrial, and to wear Michael’s (Henry Thomas) iconic red hoodie and take on the even more iconic pose of the adorable alien that gives the film its name. Now all we need is a nice “ET phone home” (and maybe a bike) and we’re good to go.

Unfortunately, we didn’t see anything of the Halloween outfits of the other Hargreeves Brothers this year, crowning Elliot Halloween King of The Umbrella Academy set with a win on the table.

But who knows how many we will see in the new season … Especially considering the arrival of the Sparrow Academy.

Filming on The Umbrella Academy 3 wrapped last August, leaving behind only the show’s post-production phase, which will take several months. For now, we can only speculate when in 2022 we will have the opportunity to see the new episodes, but it is unlikely that it will be before next spring.