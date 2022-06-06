“The Umbrella Academy”: Everything that was revealed from the third season at Netflix Geeked Week | TVMAS

Netflix Geek Week presented more details of the long-awaited third season of “The Umbrella Academy” through a panel where the actors and producers of the series revealed what lies ahead for the protagonists of the series after the cliffhanger that left us in 2020.

LOOK: Netflix Geeked Week 2022 LIVE: Where to watch it, what will be announced and everything you need to know about the event

The panel, hosted by actress Felicia Day, featured Aidan Gallgher (Number Five), Tom Hopper (Luther), Emmy Raver Lampman (Allison), Justin H. Min (Ben), David Castañeda (Diego) and Genesis Rodriguez (Sloane).

“The Umbrella Academy” is an adaptation of the comic of the same name by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá and follows a dysfunctional superpowered family created by an eccentric billionaire in a sort of more twisted version of the X-Men.

During the first two seasons of the show, the protagonists have tried to prevent a prophesied apocalypse, an event that they achieve at the end of the second season with unexpected effects.

Now trapped in a parallel timeline, Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David Castañeda), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Five (Aidan Gallagher), and Vanya/Viktor (Elliot Page) will have He now has to deal with The Sparrow Academy, a warped reflection of his own team that counts his brother Ben (Justin H. Min) among its members.

The new season will also show Vanya transitioning into her new identity as Viktor, in a similar path to her actor Elliot Page, who revealed he was transgender in 2020.

During the panel, Netflix also showed two previews of the series, the first focused on the members of the Sparrow Academy, presented as a more competent and popular version of the protagonists, as well as a sample of the Obsidian hotel, the team’s base during the new season.

The third season of “The Umbrella Academy” will arrive on Netflix on June 22.