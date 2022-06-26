“The Umbrella Academy”: Exclusive interview with Aidan Gallagher, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, David Castañeda and Justin H. Min for season 3 Netflix | SHOWS

The third season of The Umbrella Academy is a success on Netflix. After its premiere, it was positioned at number one of the Top 10 most watched series on the platform and fans comment on the incidence of this particular squad of superheroes who must put aside their interests and their own stories to fight for a common goal: save the world from what appears to be imminent annihilation.

Regarding the premiere of Umbrella Academy, we spoke with Tom Hopper (Luther), Robert Sheehan (Klaus), Aidan Gallagher (Number 5), Ritu Arya (Lila), David Castañeda (Diego) and Justin H. Min (Ben)actors who make up the cast of The Umbrella Academy, who tell us details of the evolution of their characters and how they now face The Sparrow Academy in a universe where they never existed.

LUTHER NEVER HAD TIME TO FALL IN LOVE

Tom Hopper, the actor who plays the strong man Luther, tells us how his character, unlike in previous seasons, faced new situations typical of adolescence, now that he meets his new love interest Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez)

“Luther never had a childhood, like a lot of them, and never went through the teenage years of falling in love, meeting girls and like having that kind of fun in their lives. They were children who worked and this year he gets to explore that. He gets a bit carried away and begins to see the funny side of him, probably the Luther he would have been without being Number One. So it was nice to do that kind of ‘arc’ for him.” Hopper comments to Trome.

KLAUS LOOKS FOR A PURPOSE

About the ’emotional’ Klaus, Robert Sheehan gives details of how he faced the evolution of his character in this season in which he finally finds the purpose of his life at the hands of his father.

“He’s scared by whatever he’s supposed to be doing. In his fantasy, he’s looking around and he’s seeing all of his siblings either falling in love or doing superhero stuff, doing world-saving stuff or just being on some kind of mission and he’s looking around and saying where is he? my mission? I think that’s what’s killing him, he’s being honest, so that’s his motivation. I think in season three he’s trying to get out of a sense of despondency and trying to go into a sense of “somebody please tell me what I’m supposed to do?”Sheeran adds.

THERE IS A LOT OF RESPECT BETWEEN LILA AND CINCO

Despite the fact that in the last season they got involved in a deadly fight, the ‘love-hate’ relationship between Lila and Five ‘softens’ and they will have to work together for the same goal, as explained by the actors who give life to the characters, Aidan Gallagher and Ritu Arya.

“I think it was exciting to see what happened with them after the last season and to see an arc of sorts. At first they hate each other a lot, but I think Lila and Five admire each other for being really good at what they do. And there is something in common that unites them, so through hate there is a kind of respect, maybe, “ Ritu indicates.

“It’s also really fun to see the third season being like a family season, like it’s a big season for bonding we all get really close as characters. Even these two who tend to butt heads in the series, everything is smoothed out and it was a great couple of episodes that were made. It was great”Aidan specifies.

A MATURE VERSION OF DIEGO

Finally, David Castañeda (Diego) and Justin H. Min (Ben) point out how their characters have matured and what kind of context they face, especially ‘Ben’, who in this parallel world seeks to be the leader of The Sparrow Academy.

“When I started in the first season, there was an undertone of anger and melancholy. I was so scared that I wouldn’t be able to pull it off, so I worked at it. And then as it grows, it’s like every season you go to school and the writers are getting to know you and Steve Blackman is seeing what works and what doesn’t work. So naturally, it came about that Diego is much more complex than just being brooding and angry,” Castañeda says via Zoom.

“I would say this alternate version of Ben grew up in a very different environment than he grew up in Umbrella, where he died at a young age, but in this world he survives and is raised by a father who trains these kids in a very military style. to be these crime-fighting superheroes. So he’s a lot more intense and a lot more dramatic, I also think he has a weight on his shoulders because he doesn’t like being Number Two and he feels he should legitimately be Number One in the family, very similar to Diego. .

About the third season of ‘The Umbrella Academy’

After stopping the end of the world in 1963, the members of the Umbrella Academy return home to the present day, convinced they have prevented the apocalypse and repaired this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But, after a brief celebration, they realize that some things (rather everything) have changed. And then the Sparrow Academy.

Cunning, graceful and as warm as a sea of ​​icebergs, the Sparrows immediately collide with the Umbrellas, in a violent fight that will ultimately be the least of worries for all involved. As they deal with scores of challenges, losses, and surprises—as well as a mysterious entity destroying the universe that they may be responsible for—the Umbrellas must convince Dad’s new and arguably better family to help them put things right. anomalies caused by their arrival. Will the Umbrellas find a way to return to their pre-apocalyptic lives, or will this new world be more than just a slip in the timeline?