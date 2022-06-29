“The Umbrella Academy”: Genesis Rodríguez, the daughter of “El Puma” Rodríguez who stands out in the Netflix series

Last June 22 came the third season of “The Umbrella Academy” to the screens Netflix and with it the fans celebrate that the wait is over.

Let’s remember that this season will tell us the story after stopping the end of the world in 1963, the members of the academy return home, to the present, convinced that they have prevented the apocalypse and repaired this godforsaken timeline once and for all.

However, after a while they realize that many things have changed. In this third season they will have to face a duel with the Sparrow Academy while discovering who is the entity that threatens the destruction of the universe.

An approach to the career of Génesis Rodríguez

Genesis Rodriguez joined the third season of the series Netflix “The Umbrella Academy”, as part of the Sparrows. In the role of Sloane Hargreeves, represented in with the number 5, comes to this new season as one of his great discoveries.

The actress has been known for participating in various well-known soap operas such as ”Prisoner” –his first telenovela in 2004-, “Doña Bárbara” or “Give me chocolate”. But his tour also comprises a considerable list to his short 34 years, they are between them: “Man on a Ledge”, “Identity Thief”, “Big Heroes”, “What to Expect When You’re Expecting” and “Run All Night”.

He studied in New York and in Miami he continues to constantly prepare himself to fuel his career, now in the role of “The Umbrella Academy” iShe plays a dreamy and romantic young woman who has the power to control gravity at will and expel an energy from her body.

His mother is Carolina Perez a renowned Cuban model and his father is the Venezuelan singer Jose Luis Rodríguez “El Puma”.

Well, his father has not lagged behind the fanatical of the series. In your social networks Jose Luis Rodriguez “El Puma” A few days ago, he was proud of his daughter’s achievements by posting: “Today is the World premiere of the third season of #UmbrellaAcademy on @netflix @netflixlat. How proud to see you there my girl @genirodriguez #Geni”. Also the singer confessed fan “of #Number5 #Sloane @umbrellaacad”.

