The Umbrella Academy is renewed for a fourth and final season

After Netflix got us used to it canceling great shows, it’s surprising and great news that The Umbrella Academy – 83% has come to be renewed for a fourth season, which will mark the end of the series. In accordance with dead linethe third season, which premiered two months ago, was the most-watched English-language series when it was released, amassing 124.5 million hours watched, as well as spending five weeks in the top 10.

The media also announced that much of the fourth season has already been written, and in this one we will see again the actors Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min , Ritu Arya and Colm Feore, while Adam Godley, Genesis Rodriguez and Britne Oldford are not confirmed to return in the new episodes. Executive producer and showrunner Steve Blackman, who was responsible for the show from the beginning, stated the following (via dead line):

I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy get to experience the proper ending to the Hargreeves brothers’ journey that we began five years ago. But before we jump to that conclusion, we have an incredible story ahead of us for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.

The Umbrella Academy It came to streaming in 2019 and is based on the comic series by Gerard Way, which has been published since 2007 by Dark Horse Comics. Way is best known for being the singer-songwriter of the band My Chemical Romance, which had great success between 2005 and 2008. The series tells the story of a group of children born on the same day at the same time, with superpowers, and seven of them are adopted by billionaire Reginald Hargreeves, who trains them to become a team called “The Umbrella Academy”.

One of the most interesting aspects of The Umbrella Academy is the character of Viktor, played by Elliot Page. In December 2020, the actor came out as a trans man, and Netflix bravely and wisely decided to have the fictional character of the show follow in his footsteps in season 3. Although there were some trolls (there are bound to be), there were also much support from fans and critics, who praised the way they adapted the transition.

On the other hand, it is a very positive thing that The Umbrella Academy have a new season, as it could be a sign that Netflix is ​​reconsidering its previous strategy, which was to cancel series left and right. With the loss of subscribers reported this year, the platform must understand that many of its users are there for quality content, and if the company continues to cancel without stopping, it will also lose the loyalty of those who have contracted the service for years.

The Umbrella Academy It is part of a select group of superhero productions that are not related to Marvel and DC Comics. In this trend we find the series The Boys – 85%, Invincible – 100% and The Jupiter Legacy – 35%, as well as the Bloodshot movies – 47%, Hellboy- 24% and Glass – Four. Five%. However, the franchise that remains the most successful after 13 years is the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has 25 feature films and several TV series available on Disney Plus. This year he has released two films, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 88% and Thor: Love and Thunder – 76%, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit theaters in November. He has also released two series, Moon Knight- 87% and Ms. Marvel – 100%, and a new episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now airing every week – 79%.

