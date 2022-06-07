The Umbrella Academy. Netflix reveals details about season 3

Netflix is ​​holding its Geeked Week, in which it is presenting trailers and issues related to some of the franchises it is currently developing, including the beloved The Umbrella Academyone of his exclusive series.

Genesis Rodriguezactress who joins the series for the new season, explained a little more about the newcomer Sparrow Academya group that fights crime, who have trained all their lives and who are important.

In the scene revealed in the event, we can see the members of the Sparrow Academy precisely while they train hard and prepare, apparently, for their fight with those of umbrella.

Finally after the panel, we can see a small preview, in which we see the similarities and rivalry between the two academies, where we see them constantly fighting.

According to the synopsis, “after preventing the world from ending in 1963, members of the umbrella academy They return to their present convinced that they managed to prevent the apocalypse and that they have repaired, once and for all, this broken timeline.”

However, the time of celebration is short-lived: “soon they realize that everything is not as they had left it (rather, nothing is the same)“.

Precisely this is the moment in which the so-called Academy will appear Sparrowwhich they define as “intelligent, elegant and as warm as a sea of ​​icebergs, the Sparrows are immediately confronted with the umbrella in a violent battle that ends up being the least of problems for everyone.

“While facing challenges, losses and surprises from all sides, as well as fighting an unknown entity that is destroying the universe and could have been created because of them, the Umbrellas must convince Dad’s new – and apparently better – family to join them. help them correct what their arrival might have ruined.Will they manage to find a way to return to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a timeline gaffe?“, concludes the synopsis.

The cast of the new season has Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver‑Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Colm Feore, Ritu Arya, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David, Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton and Jordan Claire Robbins under the direction of Jeff F.King.

season 3 of The Umbrella Academy It premieres on June 22, 2022, at 2:00 a.m., Mexico City time.

