The Umbrella Academy’, Netflix series: 5 nods that you can find to Marvel movies, according to fans | entertainment pop culture

Interestingly, fans of the Netflix series have found small winks in the plot that refer to Marvel, both its characters and its actions, and here we will tell you about them.

Helen Cho, the name that is repeated in Marvel and ‘The Umbrella Academy’

A fan on Twitter highlighted, in 2019, that the first season of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ made a reference to Marvel through a character: Helen Cho.

In the Netflix fiction, this woman of Asian roots was a violinist who won a place in the symphony orchestra from Víktor, but was later murdered by Leonard Peabody.

While at Marvel, Helen Cho was a geneticist and ally of the Avengers who appeared in the films ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ (2015) and ‘Avengers Endgame’ (2019).

While many might consider this to be a coincidence, for multiverse fans, that’s not possible.

‘Footloose’ not only musicalized ‘The Umbrella Academy 3’

Thanks to the hallucinogenic powers of Jayme, a member of the Sparrow Academy, the characters staged a fun dance fight set to the theme song of ‘Footloose’ (1984).

And, as you may remember, the eighties musical is one of Peter Quill’s favorite films, who in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1’ (2014) mentioned it in his dialogues:

“On my planet, there is a legend about people like you. It’s called ‘Footloose’. And there’s a great hero in it, named Kevin Bacon, who teaches a whole city full of people with sticks up their butts how to dance, well… it’s the best thing there is.”

Captain Marvel an Umbrella girl? Her date of birth is another coincidence.

Brie Larson is the actress who embodies Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) since 2019 and came to this world on October 1, 1989.

This date coincidentally is the same one in which 43 children were born spontaneously in Netflix fiction, seven of them were the ones Reginald Hargreeves adopted to create his Superhero Academies.

Five fought himself as Captain America

Perhaps this is the most obvious and remembered reference by fans of both franchises, as the leaders of their respective teams had to face their version of another timeline to achieve their goals.

This is how Number Five fought against his adult version to take away his briefcase to travel back in time and Captain America did it in New York to obtain Loki’s scepter of power.

The reflection on collateral damage: the Umbrella vs the Avengers

The third season of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ (2022) touched on the collateral damage left by superheroes in their attempts to save the world.

And, although Marvel did talk about the subject in their tapes (this is how The Sokovia Accords were born), some Internet users believe that the characters created by Gerard Way handled it in a more realistic way.

In fact, number Five (Aidan Gallagher) and Viktor (Eliot Page) talked about it at a bar counter:

“People like us will never save enough lives to make up for the ones we take. It is the price for being powerful. Sometimes we step on others as if they were ants. The sooner you accept it, the safer we will be… Your decisions affect the whole world no matter how well-intentioned they may seem to you, you should not make them alone. Do you know what superheroes who work alone and don’t listen to anyone are called? Villain”.