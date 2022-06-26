‘The Umbrella Academy’, ‘Reina’ and ‘Chloe’ among the most outstanding series of the week

Less than a week before the end of June and the official beginning of the summer holidays, the platforms of streaming continue with their schedule of premieres, which this week is loaded with news, among which the arrival of the third season of The Umbrella Academy. Netflix’s superhero series returns with more adventures and new characters.

The Korean version of The Money Heist Y Queen. Disney + brings us its new series Discovering Alice and on Amazon Prime Video we can see Chloé, a six-episode miniseries that follows the story of Becky Green, a girl obsessed with the perfect image and social media. Below we leave you a small summary with the most outstanding series of the week on the platforms of streaming.

Netflix

The Umbrella Academy (T3)



The members of the Umbrella Academy return home convinced that they have prevented the apocalypse, but all is not as it seems. Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore return to the shoes of the Hargreeves brothers in the third installment of The Umbrella Academy.

The main cast has been joined by members of the Sparrow Academy, formed by Justin Cornwell (Marcus), Britne Oldford (Fei), Jake Epstein (Alphonso), Genesis Rodriguez (Sloane), Cazzie David (Jayme) and Javon Walton, who later to star euphoria debuts in the series with a still unknown character.

Netflix

Queen



After an absence of several decades, a famous Parisian tailor and drag queen returns to his hometown in Poland to fix things with his daughter.

Disney+

discovering alice



Harry, Alice’s partner of 20 years, falls down a flight of stairs and dies shortly after they both move into their dream home, built by him. During the grieving process, Alice discovers that some men in her life, including her latest ex, have kept things from her that they weren’t willing to deal with.

Netflix

The paper house: Korea



The success of La cada de papel has crossed the borders of our country to the point that South Korea has made its own version of the series. under the title of The paper house: Koreaon June 24 came to Netflix a remake of the fiction created by Álex Pina. Confirmed actors and actresses in the cast include Yoo Ji-tae, who plays The Professor, Kim Yunjin as Raquel, Jun Jong-seo as Tokyo, Park Hae-soo as Berlin, and Kim Ji-hun as the challenge of being Denver.

Amazon Prime Video

Chloé

This six-episode miniseries follows the story of Becky Green, a girl obsessed with the perfect image reflected in the social networks of her childhood friend Chloe Fairbourne. Chloe’s charming life, her loving husband and her circle of successful friends are always just a click away, and Becky can’t resist peering into a world that contrasts so much with her own, while caring for her mother, who suffers from dementia praecox. .

When Chloe suddenly dies, Becky assumes a new identity and infiltrates the enviable lives of Chloe’s closest friends to find out what happened to her. Through her alter ego Sasha de ella, Becky becomes a powerful and transgressive heroine; someone popular and well connected, with a much more exciting and addictive life and loves than the ‘nobody’ that is Becky. However, the charade soon darkens and blurs with reality as Becky discovers that Chloe’s real life was nowhere near as perfect as it was portrayed on the internet. As she delves deeper into conning her, and Chloe’s inner circle, she risks losing herself completely in the game she’s playing.