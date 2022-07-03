‘The Umbrella Academy’ returns to Netflix with a serious problem for its protagonists in season 3: The Sparrow Academy

The new installment of the successful series based on the comics by Gerard Way picks up the plots after the ‘cliffhanger’ with which the second ended. What awaits them in their new present after having changed his past?

Ready for the new adventures of the Hargreeve brothers after turning it upside down on their last trip? season 3 of The Umbrella Academy is now available in its entirety on Netflix and we bet it will be a matter of days before you devour it completely: 10 episodes, a new batch of characters full of potential and a dangerous extraterrestrial threat that promises to end the world once again.

Two years have passed since the premiere of the second installment of The Umbrella Academy in the summer of 2020, but the inevitable face-to-face between the original academy and that of the Sparrows, the group that Reginald founded in the new alternate timeline created by accident by the group of protagonists themselves in the final episode is finally a reality.

Greatly successful in its debut in 2019, the series created by Steve Blackman based on the graphic novel by Gerard Way quickly captivated audiences and critics alike, but the second season ended up establishing it as one of Netflix’s great titles. Now, the third promises to be the best: In it we meet a whole new cast of characters, but we will also continue to accompany the Hargreeves brothers on their space-time adventure.

What happened in the season 2 finale of ‘The Umbrella Academy’?

Almost two years have passed, but you will hardly have forgotten that the second season of The Umbrella Academy It ended with an important ‘cliffhanger’: the entrance on the scene of a new academy for young people with extraordinary abilities that had grown and evolved under the protection of Reginald Hargreeves and that, with one exception, had nothing to do with the original protagonists.

When the protagonists return to 2019 after their adventure in the past, they arrive at an alternative 2019 in which the Umbrella Academy has not existed and that, instead, Reginald Hargreeves has founded the Sparrow Academy, made up of seven other children with special abilities. , also born on October 1, 1989.

What are they going to do now?





This will be the season 3 of ‘The Umbrella Academy’

You can take note of the official description below:

“After bringing Doomsday to an end in 1963, the Umbrella Academy returns to the present, convinced they’ve prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this long-forgotten timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize that things aren’t exactly (well, not at all) how they left them. We enter Sparrow Academy. Smart, elegant, and as warm as a sea full of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent confrontation that turns out to be the least of their worries, navigating their own challenges, losses and surprises while dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc on the Universe (something they themselves may have caused) Now what they need is to convince their father’s new and possibly better family to help them right what they messed up.”

Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal something far greater than a timeline mishap?

“It’s bigger and wilder and quirkier,” promises creator Steve Blackman of Season 3 while also promising interesting surprises: “There are some surprising changes that people will love to delve into, and a lot of growth for the family of way that you just don’t expect.

Meet the Sparrow Academy: These are the new protagonists of season 3

Before delving into the new additions, it is worth confirming that the original cast of the previous two installments remains in season 3: Elliot Page as Vanya, Tom Hopper as Luther, David Castañeda as Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, and Aidan Gallagher as Number Five. Also, we will see again Colm Feore as Sir Reginald and the great surprise and threat of season 2 Ritu Arya as Lila.

‘The Umbrella Academy’ (Netflix): meet the 6 new faces and the cube that will form the Sparrow Academy in season 3

Justin H. Min also returns, unforgettable for his role as Ben, only he is no longer a member of The Umbrella Academy, but Sparrow Number 2. According to his official description, “no longer the sweet Ben we know and love”, but a “Machiavellian strategist” trapped in the body of a cute boy with a squid-like monster inside. “Vicious pragmatist and always vigilant, Ben is determined to become a leader no matter what it takes,” the platform said at the time of announcing the members of the new academy.





This is how they were officially described in January 2021:

Justin Cornwell will be Marcus – Sparrow No. 1. A charming, chiseled big man. Honest, virtuous and demanding, Marcus keeps the family together. Graceful yet deadly, he is calculating yet passionate, and he is smart as well as strong. Marcus is disciplined, rational and has everything under control. He exudes confidence and leadership without having to raise his voice.

Britne Oldford will be Fei – Sparrow No. 3. See the world in a special way. She comes across as a misanthropist who would rather be alone than spend a second with you. But truth be told, Fei wishes she had a friend. Most of the time Fei is the smartest person in the room and she is eager to figure things out. But if you cross her, there’s no going back because Fei doesn’t stop until the job is done.

Jake Epstein will play Alphonso – Sparrow #4. Years of fighting crime have left his face and body littered with memories of battle. To make up for it, Alphonso is armed with a great, biting sense of humor. The only thing he likes better than verbally beating up someone dumb enough to stand up to him is a good pizza and a six-pack of beer.

Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane – Sparrow #5. A romantic and dreamer who feels like a higher cosmic being called to see the world and experience life beyond her upbringing. But her obligations to her family keep Sloane tied to the Academy, afraid to cross her family line. But Sloane has plans… And one day she might be brave enough to take action.

And finally, a Psykronium telekinetic cube will be Christopher – Sparrow #7. Of unknown origin, this cube can freeze a room and induce paralyzing fear. She acts as the oracle for the Sparrows and provides incredible advice as well as acting as a family mediator. Trustworthy and loyal, he is treated by the Sprrows as just another brother and is a force to be reckoned with.

season 3 of The Umbrella Academy It’s now available in full on Netflix.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter