The Umbrella Academy season 3: a wait that has NOT been worth it

This June 22 arrives on Netflix The Umbrella Academy season 3the return of one of the most successful online series on the platform that has managed to win the affection of subscribers since its first episodes. After having been able to enjoy these new chapters, we want to tell you without spoilers what you are going to find.

Trailer and synopsis

Trailer of the umbrella academy season 3 | Netflix

After stopping the end of the world in 1963, the members of the Umbrella Academy return home to the present day, convinced they’ve prevented the apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But, after a brief celebration, they realize that some things (rather everything) have changed. And then the Sparrow Academy appears.

Cunning, graceful and as warm as a sea of ​​icebergs, the Sparrows immediately collide with the Umbrellas, in a violent fight that will ultimately be the least of worries for all involved. As they deal with scores of challenges, losses, and surprises—as well as a mysterious entity destroying the universe that they may be responsible for—the Umbrellas must convince Dad’s new and arguably better family to help them put things right. anomalies caused by their arrival. Will the Umbrellas find a way to return to their pre-apocalyptic lives, or will this new world be more than just a slip in the timeline?

In the Cast of The Umbrella Academy season 3 we found Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Colm Feore, Ritu Arya, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David, Javon “Wanna” Walton Y Jordan Claire Robbins.

Review of The Umbrella Academy season 3

After a first season that hooked us all, the second promised us an amazing ending that, unfortunately, the third has not managed to execute decently.

The thoroughness of its predecessors has not been maintained in this new round of chapters, with combat scenes poorly choreographed and clumsily recorded and that they have not even known how to fix in post-production. But it turns out that things do not improve if we also talk about the main plot of this new season. The narrative has been marred by script cuts and sloppy editing which, as a result, leaves us confused and quite disinterested.

As if that were not enough, at the story level we find quite poor dialogues and plot twists subject to script conveniences that are not sustained anywhere.

It seems that the third season of The Umbrella Academy It leaves us with the feeling that something more could have been done. With more desire, care and devotion for an adaptation of the comics that initially managed to create a large legion of fans and that made this one of the great Netflix online series.