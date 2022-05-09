The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Netflix Excites Fans With New Details

The Umbrella Academy will premiere in just over a month season 3 on Netflix. The fictional series has been missing from the screens, but as the release date approaches, the new faces that arrive with the next episodes are revealed.

The Umbrella Academy It has not released new episodes for almost two years. The fiction series on the Netflix streaming platform launched season 2 in mid-2020; but finally the third installment is ready after so much waiting. The premiere is scheduled for June 22 and fans have just been treated to a new sneak peek, giving them a taste of what’s to come with the upcoming episodes.

This Tuesday, May 3, with almost two months to go before the debut of The Umbrella Academy season 3, new photos of the episodes to come show several of the main characters joining this promising installment. A first look at Sparrow Academy was revealed, showing the new character of Javon Waltonwhose incorporation into the fictional series was announced at the end of season 2 of the drama HBO Max, Euphoria.

Since The Umbrella Academy season 3 was in production last year, Netflix revealed that the sparrows will be in charge of Ben, the Sparrow No. 2 played by Justin H Min. Joining the main cast member will be newcomers Jake Epstein, justin cornwell, Britne Oldford, Genesis Rodriguez Y cazzie david, who will play Alphonso/Sparrow #4, Marcus/Sparrow #1, Fei/Sparrow #3, Sloane/Sparrow #5, and Jayme/Sparrow #6, respectively.

All of the main cast members of The Umbrella Academy will also be back. Elliot Pageabandoned Anya to become Viktor Hargreeves, while Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Colm Feore, Ritu Arya Y Jordan Claire RobbinsThey will resume their respective roles.

According to the official synopsis for season 3 shared by Netflix, after stopping 1963’s doomsday, The Umbrella Academy returns home to the present, convinced they’ve prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this long-forgotten timeline. God once and for all.

The Umbrella Academy added new characters to season 3

But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize that things aren’t quite (okay, not quite) the way they left them. Enter Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish and as warm as a sea of ​​icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrella in a violent showdown that turns out to be the least of everyone’s worries.

Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc on the Universe (something they may have caused) – now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and arguably better family to to help them fix what their arrival did wrong,” the synopsis description continues. Will they find a way to return to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?”