‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 3, Netflix series: Who are the Sparrow Academy? | Entertainment Cinema and Series

The superhero academy must now find a way to return things to the way they were before, but from the moment they arrive in this new present they are surprised to see that there is another group like them.
In this alternate time there is a new group adopted by the billionaire Reginald Hargreeves, it is called The Sparrow Academy and among its members is even Ben, who has not died in this timeline.
Who are the Sparrow Academy in ‘The Umbrella Academy’?
The 7 members of this Sparrow Academy are Ben Hargreeves (Justin H. Min), Jayme (Cazzie David), Alphonso (Jake Epstein), Marcus (Justin Cornwell), Fei (Britne Oldford), Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez) and Christopher, a telekinetic cube.
As well as the series that is based on the comics of the same name by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, the Sparrow grouping is also adapted from the printed sheets, although the leader is not Reginald, but a colleague of his named Deever.
As everyone from Academia Sparrow wears a red, black and silver outfit with a sparrow logo, as well as all appearing in blue sweatpants with the same logo on Twitter, it seems that this group will be much more united and serious than the family of Umbrella Academy.
The showdown between the Sparrow and the Umbrella Academy
The members of the Umbrella Academy (Vanya, Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus and Five) will face the Sparrow from the first episode of the third season, meeting them in this alternate present.
The tension between the two groups can be seen with the Sparrows trying to stop their counterparts from messing up time with their trips to the past and keeping the present current.
For their part, the Umbrella Academy family will confront them, preventing them from standing between them and the timeline they seek to return to. Although as the official synopsis mentions, this confrontation will be the least concern of all.
The cast of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ on Netflix is completed by Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Colm Feore and Ritu Arya. The third season of the Netflix series premieres on June 22.