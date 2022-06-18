The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Review

How wonderful to return to ‘The Umbrella Academy’ and that everything remains just as crazy

We start with the craziness from minute one of the season. We see how after saving the world in 1963 and supposedly fixing the entire timeline, our peculiar heroes return home where everything returns to normal. But, none of this is true. They find themselves in a much more complicated reality. His house is not his house, but in addition to his father being alive again, they meet another “family” of superheroes, the Sparrow Academy. Quite different from them and much more aggressive.

From here, we get to know the different components of the Sparrow Academy. And although they have been raised by the same father, they are completely different from our beloved Umbrella family.

The third season of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ arrives at our homes next Wednesday, June 22 on Netflix. The series consists of 10 episodes, ‘Other family’‘The elderly ball of twine of world’, ‘Energy of surplus’‘Kugelblitz’, ‘The decision more ethics’‘Marigold’‘Auf Wiedersehen’‘A wedding in the finish of world’‘Seven bells’ Y ‘Forgot’about 50 to 40 minutes long.

We meet again with missing characters and new faces are added to complicate the story a little more. Others that change, because we have an episode in which they tell us about the change from Vanya to Viktor.

This third season of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ does not lose its essence. Good music, convoluted stories and increasingly dysfunctional characters that make us always want more.

I really like that, that carefree character in the face of an apocalypse or after they are in a rush to try to fix everything. That way that each of the characters has to deal with problems, whether with alcohol, love or betrayal.

The fact that Klaus has been one of the characters with the most minutes of this season has also been something to my liking, I love it Robert shehan and his mood, which manages to create such a silly and lovable character. In addition, that we have a clear tribute to his character from ‘Misfits’.

In the cast we meet again Elliot page, Tom hopper, David Castaneda (‘Account pending’) that will have a quite big turn in his life, Emmy Raven–lampman, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. min either ritual arya. And among the new faces we have Genesis rodriguez, Jake Epstein, cazzie David, Britne Oldford either Justin Cornwell.

In the direction of Jeremy webb (‘Altered Carbon’), fourth episode by sylvain White (‘Fargo’) or Paco heads (‘Goodbye’)

I don’t know if this time they have had a lower budget or if there has been a rush to release the third season of ‘The Umbrella Academy’. But the CGI issue has shocked me a lot, quite weak in general. Yes, it is true, that there are good effects when performing the powers and especially at the end. Of which obviously I am not going to tell, but there are some other chromas that are clamorous.

But let that be the worst. In the end how good it is ‘The umbrella Academy’ It is its original story, its staging and the crazy things that this disorganized family offers us. As I said before, it leaves us wanting more. Does ‘The Umbrella Academy’ end with this third season? At the moment we have no news, but if they follow her I will welcome her with open arms as always.