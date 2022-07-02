The Umbrella Academy season 3: she is Genesis Rodríguez (daughter of El Puma), the Latin actress who is succeeding in the Netflix series’ | Entertainment Cinema and Series

In the mid-2000s, Genesis closed the chapter of his professional life in soap operas and sought his luck in American productions in English.

‘Days of Our Lives’ was the actress’s first English-language series, where she played Becky Ferrer in several episodes in 2005 and 2006. She also acted in the HBO series ‘Entourage’ (2010-2011) and starred in ‘Time AfterTime’ (2017).