The Umbrella Academy season 3: she is Genesis Rodríguez (daughter of El Puma), the Latin actress who is succeeding in the Netflix series’ | Entertainment Cinema and Series
However, this is not Genesis’s first rodeo in the Hollywood industry. The 35-year-old actress has been showcasing her talent in the US for several years. Her career spans from starring in Disney movies to sharing credits with renowned actors like Liam Neeson and Paul Walker.
Who is Genesis Rodriguez, Sloane’s actress in ‘The Umbrella Academy 3’?
The world of entertainment has been latent in the life of the actress since she was a baby. Her father is the renowned Venezuelan singer José Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodríguez, while her mother, Carolina Pérez, is a Cuban model.
Despite having Venezuelan and Cuban ancestry, Génesis Rodríguez does not have her origins in the countries of her parents: the actress was born on July 29, 1987 in Miami, Florida.
Genesis Rodríguez began her career in telenovelas
Since she was little, the daughter of ‘El Puma’ showed interest in acting and began her acting training at the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute when she was a child. Her first appearance on television was in 1994 in the children’s program ‘El club de los tigritos’, where she is credited as a dancer.
Ten years later, she made her debut in the world of soap operas with her character Libertad Salvatierra in the melodrama ‘Prisionera’ (2004). After this performance, the actress added a couple of leading roles in telenovelas such as ‘Dame chocolate’ (2007) and ‘Doña Bárbara’ (2008-2009).
Genesis Rodríguez in Hollywood: her beginnings were in television series
In the mid-2000s, Genesis closed the chapter of his professional life in soap operas and sought his luck in American productions in English.
‘Days of Our Lives’ was the actress’s first English-language series, where she played Becky Ferrer in several episodes in 2005 and 2006. She also acted in the HBO series ‘Entourage’ (2010-2011) and starred in ‘Time AfterTime’ (2017).
One of her most recent roles (beyond ‘The Umbrella Academy’) was in the series ‘The Fugitive’ (2020), where her character has a name very similar to that of the Netflix series: Sloan Womack.
The films of Génesis Rodríguez: from Disney to action films
2012 was a great year for the actress as it marked her start in Hollywood cinema and was crowned as a year full of film premieres for the actress.
Genesis’s debut in Hollywood cinema was in the movie ‘On the edge of the abyss’ (2012), starring Sam Worthington. That same year she also shared credits with Jennifer Lopez in ‘What to Expect When You’re Expecting’, as well as with Will Ferrell, Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal in ‘Casa de Mi Padre’.
Genesis’s ability to perform action scenes, something that has been shown in ‘The Umbrella Academy’, has been present in several films such as ‘One Night to Survive’ (2015), starring Liam Neeson; ‘Desperate Hours’ (2013), where he shared credits with Paul Walker, or the Arnold Schwarzenegger film ‘The Last Challenge’ (2013).
In 2014, he made his Disney debut with the movie ‘Big Heroes’. Genesis lends her voice to Honey Lemon in the original audio of the animated film. Three years later, the actress returned with this character in the cartoon ‘Big Hero 6: The Series’ (2017-2021)
The debut of Génesis Rodríguez on Netflix: her role as Sloane in ‘The Umbrella Academy’
In August 2020, in a conversation with her father “El Puma” that the actress shared on her Instagram, the singer expressed her desire to see her daughter succeed in Hollywood. At that time, the actress had not had a project for several months due to the covid-19 pandemic.
“I don’t lose hope of seeing you in a series, miniseries, of about 10 seasons more or less, with Netflix, with HBO”, expressed ‘El Puma’.
The singer’s wishes came true five months later: in January 2021 it was revealed that Genesis was joining the cast of ‘The Umbrella Academy’.
More than a year later, fans of this Netflix series had the opportunity to see the actress in action as the charismatic, kind and powerful Sloane, #5.
Beyond the life of an actress by Génesis Rodríguez
After the release of season 3 of ‘The Umbrella Academy’, Genesis began to add more followers on Instagram. Currently, he has more than 812 thousand ‘followers’, who are witnesses of the many selfies and travel photos and behind the scenes of his projects.
Based on her profile on this social network, the actress seems to enjoy the sea a lot, since she adds multiple photos on the beach. Her bikini looks allow her to show off her athletic and shapely silhouette.
In addition, in each selfie she shares, her fans greatly compliment her beauty.
The sexual scandal that Genesis Rodríguez and Mauricio Islas had
The world of telenovelas also had a strong impact on her, but not in a positive sense, but because of the scandal created by Mauricio Islas, an actor in the telenovela ‘My destiny is you’ (which you can watch for free on ViX). , with whom he shared credits in the melodrama ‘Prisionera’.
The actor was denounced by “El Puma” for sexually abusing his daughter when Genesis was 16 years old (Islas is 14 years older than the actress).