The Umbrella Academy – Season 4: trailer, release date, cast and everything we know about the end of the Netflix series

In Netflix A great void remained after the cancellation of all its Marvel series, but the streaming platform was able to fill it in part thanks to ‘The Umbrella Academy’, a very popular title until now -although perhaps not as much as ‘The Boys’, the great Amazon superhero television fiction. However, Netflix has already made it clear that the fourth season of this great series of superheroes it will also be the last.

Below you will find all the details that are known for now of season 4 of ‘The Umbrella Academy’. Obviously, the article will be updated as we have more information about the final farewell of the Hargreeves family, which we hope will earn merit to remain one of the best Netflix original series.

The history

Beware of season 3 spoilers.

The fourth season of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ will have to deal with the peculiar ending left by the third with all the members of the Academy being powers after the plan executed by Sir Reginald. Of course, he could not complete it at all, which opens the door for there to be some way to reverse it.

The one I don’t think is going to be too keen on getting it is Allison, who had made a deal with this iteration of her adoptive father to get back together with Claire and Ray.

Also, Luther is desperate to locate Sloane, while the rest of the Academy seems to prefer to focus on living normal lives, although it is not clear that everyone is convinced. That enigmatic post-credits scene with Ben sure leads him somewhere, but for now it’s all a mystery. Of course, it seems that the scripts are already written for the most part, so it seems clear that those responsible do know very well where they are going.

When does ‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 4 and finale premiere on Netflix?

Everything indicates that we will easily have to wait until late 2023 or early 2024since filming has not yet started and the mechanics carried out with the previous two leads to that conclusion.

To give you a more approximate idea, between the announcement of the renewal for a second season and its premiere, 13 months passed, expect that with the third batch of episodes it shot up to 17 months. Taking into account everything that has to be closed, surely the fourth season is the most ambitious, which means more preparation time…

Cast and protagonists





For the fourth season of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ the returns of Elliot Page (Victor), Tom Hopper (luth), David Castaneda (Diego), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison), robert sheehan (Claus), Aidan Gallagher (Five), Justin H Min (well), Ritu Arya (Lilac) and colm feore (Sir Reginald).

It is also likely that two actors who were fixed in the third season and whose fate was left up in the air will return. I mean Genesis Rodriguez (Sloan) and Britne Oldford (Fei). Nor should a new appearance of Adam Godley like Pogo, but these three interpreters are not confirmed. Personally, the thing that would surprise me the most is never to hear from Sloane again.

same showrunner





Steve Blackman will return to serve as showrunner of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ for the last time. Hopefully they give him enough room to focus first on closing this series in style, because we have also learned that Netflix has trusted him to adapt the video game to the small screen. ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’.

Trailer, images and poster

Attention, family reunion: #TheUmbrellaAcademy will have a fourth and final adventure ☂️🖤 pic.twitter.com/OiGqfDB8EB – Netflix Spain (@NetflixES) August 25, 2022

The only thing we have for now is that announcement made by Netflix to confirm its renewal for a fourth season. It will be necessary to be patient before having a final look at the final episodes of ‘The Umbrella Academy’