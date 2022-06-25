“The Umbrella Academy”: the keys to season 3 that already premiered on Netflix

The Umbrellas must convince the Sparrows to help them right what their arrival might have messed up. (Netflix)

new episodes of The Umbrella Academy They arrived last June 22 in Netflix and they are already within the most viewed this week. The members of the Umbrella Academy are back in a direct sequel to the last time we saw them on screen. Everyone returned to the present after preventing the end of the world in 1963, but nothing is the same… In this altered reality, the Sparrow Academy has taken their place and they are the new heroic team living in Sir Reginald Hargreeves’ mansion.

“As they face challenges, losses and surprises on all sides, as well as fighting an unknown entity that is destroying the universe and could have been created because of them, the Umbrellas must convince Dad’s new – and seemingly better – family to join them. help them correct what their arrival might have ruined. Will they manage to find a way to return to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a timeline gaffe?

The third season of “The Umbrella Academy” was released on June 22. (Netflix)

As if their efforts were worth nothing, this makeshift group of heroes has two options: work together again to stop the destruction of the world or give up after reaching the limit of exhaustion and frustration. Likewise, the newly released season introduces us to some key details that further elevated this story based on the comic created by Gerard Way Y Gabriel Ba we analyze them a little more thoroughly.

Elliot Page’s transition brought to fiction

At the end of 2020, Elliot Page communicated from his social networks that he identified himself as a person transgender and asked his followers to use the masculine or neutral pronouns to refer to him from that moment on. Initially, it was said that his character as Vanya in The Umbrella Academy would continue to be feminine, but the showrunner Steve Blackman He ended up adapting part of the Canadian actor’s journey in fiction –with obviously his own help– to build this transition in the script.

Elliot Page’s character in “The Umbrella Academy” is now named after Viktor Hargreeves. (Netflix)

and so was born Victor Hargreeves, whom we see have more than one conversation with his brothers to convey to them what he feels, as well as asking them to now call him by his new name. “I am very proud of you” or “you are loved” are some words said by their loved ones in scenes that would soften the heart of any viewer.

New Sparrow Academy Characters

The previous installment of the superhero series left us with a huge cliffhanger: the introduction of the Sparrow Academy. They are Marcus #1 (justin cornwell), Ben #2 (Justin H Min), Fei #3 (Britne Oldford), Alfonso #4 (Jake Epstein), Sloane #5 (Genesis Rodriguez), Jayme #6 (cazzie david) and Christopher #7, a much smarter and stronger heroic team than the Umbrella, although they also have a much colder relationship with each other.

Sparrow Academy introduces us to an improved team of superheroes led by another version of Ben. (Netflix)

The presence of these “opposites” to the protagonists has to do with the changes they made in the past, such as having a meeting Reginald Hargreeve (colm feore) in the 1960s, long before he adopted them in 1989. To stop the Kugelblitz, the original brothers will need the help of the members of Sparrow, but it won’t be easy living together as one family.

Another apocalypse that won’t be so easy to stop

Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver‑Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min Y Ritu Arya reprise their main roles in the third season of The Umbrella Academy to face another apocalypse. However, this time it is different and the possibility of recovering the universe as they knew it will escape from their hands. In order to end this, they will have to investigate how this catastrophic event arose and some figures from the past also return.

