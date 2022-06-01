‘The Umbrella Academy’: they are the Umbrella vs. The Sparrows in the masterful, imposing and hilarious trailer for season 3 – TV Series News

The wait for one of the most anticipated releases of the year will end on June 22, 2022 with the debut on Netflix of the 10 episodes that make up the new installment.

As announced in advance, Netflix has already released the official season 3 trailer of The Umbrella Academyone of the most anticipated premieres of 2022 that comes almost two years after the premiere of its second installment in 2020. When the new installment of the successful series debuts on the streaming platform on June 22, nothing more will have been fulfilled and nothing less than 23 months since the last time we saw the Hargreeves brothers and the disturbing ‘cliffhanger’ that will make this long-awaited season 3 of The Umbrella Academy be radically different.

We don’t have to fear for the protagonists, no, but we do have that they are no longer the titular “Academy”, but, in this new reality to which he has returned after his last mission, the academy founded by Reginald Hargreeves is the “Sparrow” and, except for one of its members, it has nothing to do with any of them.

And it is precisely in the Sparrow Academy that the official trailer for season 3 of the fiction based on the successful graphic novels by Gerard Way that Netflix has just shared on its social networks is focused. You can see it under these lines.

Too big a family. Too short a time line

season 3 of The Umbrella Academy will pick up the plots after the shocking ‘cliffhanger’ that closed season 2 in July 2020. In it, as you may recall, the titular group of heroes finally made it home from 1963 to discover that their efforts to stop the apocalypse had once again affected time and led to the creation of a new academy that was, indeed, not formed. for them.

And this is how the trailer begins, in which they quickly realize that the paradox that has been created with their trip places them in a most complicated position. But that is not the only thing that should concern them, since this paradox “is swallowing things” and they have only 4 or 5 days to solve it before they have to say goodbye to existence.

About season 3 of ‘The Umbrella Academy’

Although still starring Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H. Min, Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy introduces us to a new batch of handsome, superheroic youngsters played by Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David and Jake Epstein. An improved version and alternative to the previous one with which the dynamics will not be exactly friendly but we are looking forward to seeing how they develop and seem like pure fun.

‘The Umbrella Academy’ (Netflix): meet the 6 new faces and the cube that will form the Sparrow Academy in season 3

The new season will also feature an appearance by Javon Walton, famous for playing Fezco’s younger brother, Ashtray, on HBO’s hit teen series, euphoriawhile Justin H. Min will continue to be Ben, but now as a member of the Sparrow and very different from the one we met in previous seasons. Similarly, Elliot Page also debuts as Viktor Haargreeves in season 3 after having played Vanya in the first two.a now recognized transgender character who will experience a Page-like experience in real life.

With respect to hotel Oblivion, the important location in this alternative reality that has been anticipated to be part of the new installment was created by the patriarch of the family Hargreeves, Reginald, in Volume 3 of the Gerard Way comics, where she is presented as a kind of prison. The defeated supervillains end up there for their reintegration and their function as a trap against other danger.s, but, on the death of the scientist, they end up teaming up to escape, in turn freeing a creature that we had better have enough respect for.

season 3 of The Umbrella Academy It will consist of 10 episodes, like its predecessors, which will be released in full on Netflix on June 22, 2022.

