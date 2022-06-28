“The Umbrella Academy”: we review the career of Genesis Rodríguez, who joined the cast in the third season

On June 22, the third season of “The Umbrella Academy” premiered, with many surprises for its followers, including the inclusion of actress Génesis Rodríguez, the youngest daughter of none other than “el cougar” José Luis Rodríguez.

In the series, Genesis Rodriguez has joined a new Hargreeves group. She is number five and her name is Sloane. Other new additions include Justin Cornwell as Marcus Hargreeves; Britne Oldford as Fei Hargreeves and Jake Epstein as Alphonso Hargreeves.

Sloane Hargreeves’ power is the manipulation of gravity, not only the one that rules over her, but over any person. Hence she can fly and make others fly.

About Genesis Rodriguez

Genesis Rodriguez She is the daughter of the singer José Luis Rodríguez, “el puma”, and the Cuban model Carolina Pérez. She was born in Miami 34 years ago, which has allowed her to master both English and Spanish. And she took acting classes from a very young age.

She trained as an actor at the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute in New York, where Claire Danes, Rosario Dawson and Uma Thurman have studied. And back in Miami, she continues to prepare her.

Career in Latin America

Throughout his acting career, Genesis Rodriguez He has participated in Latin American and American productions. She took her first steps in the Telemundo telenovela “Prisionera”, from 2004. Two years later, she was in “Dame Chocolate”, also from the aforementioned television network.

But it was in “Doña Bárbara”, a novel starring Christian Meier and Edith González where she had a more important role. She was even nominated for a couple of awards, such as the People en Español for Best Young Actress, and La Maravilla, for Best Leading Actress, an award that went to her partner Edith González.

During this time, Genesis Rodriguez He had a relationship with Christian Meier, whom he even said was his first love. They were together about fifteen months.

The “leap” to the United States

Starting in 2010, he began appearing in American series. The first was “Entourage”, where Genesis Rodríguez played Sarah in three episodes. From there, she was in “Time after time” or “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”, for a few episodes.

He has also participated in a dozen Hollywood films, such as “Tusk”, by Kevin Smith” or the animated “Big Hero 6”, where he did the voices, in Spanish and English, of Honey Lemon.

Undoubtedly, his appearance in “The Umbrella Academy” it is an excellent opportunity to demonstrate your acting ability to a new audience.

