The Umbrella Academy: what happened to Sloane at the end of season 3 | Netflix series nnda nnlt | FAME

Delivery after delivery, the secrets of “The Umbrella Academy” have been revealed. The end of the third season of the netflix series, has raised several questions regarding the loss of powers and a new timeline. However, the biggest question she left behind was what happened to sloane after his disappearance.

The events are based on the comics with the same name written by Gerard Way since 2007. The first season adapted the series “Apocalypse suites” and “Dallas”, starting the story of the Hargreeves brothers.

“The Umbrella Academy” stars Elliot Page, a transgender actor known for his role in June, which plays Viktor Hargreeves. In addition, the actors who give life to the rest of the brothers are Robert Sheehan, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman and Aidan Gallagher.

In the last moments of third season, the team, along with their two remaining sparrows, want to prevent Sir Reginald Hargreeves from recreating the universe. Unfortunately, they fail in the attempt, but manage to save their lives by entering a new timeline.

What caught fans’ attention from the final scene was that, plus Allison (who is in California)Sloane is the only one to go missing, causing Luther great desperation to find his wife.

The Sparrow Academy is the replacement for “The Umbrella Academy” in another timeline (Photo: Dark Horse Entertainment)

WHAT HAPPENED TO SLOANE AT THE END OF “THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY”?

Although it may cause great concern at first, Sloane is most likely alive, but in another place or time. Sir Reginald’s timeline allowed for Luther to come back from the dead and for Number 5 and Diego to be healed. Therefore, there is no reason why she should suddenly be the only one destined to die.

Powerless, she poses no danger to Reggie’s regime and, had she sought revenge, she would have killed Ben as well.

Therefore, there is a high probability that Sloane is in another timeline, although we still do not know which one or what will happen to her there. Here are some alternatives.

Sloane is “reset” after the third season

Sir Reginald Hargreeves takes Sloan prisoner

sloane dies

Sloan is played by actress Genesis Rodriguez.

WHERE TO SEE “THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY”?

“The Umbrella Academy” is available from June 22 on the Netflix platform, although only those who are subscribed will have access.

ACTORS OF “THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY”

Elliot Page as Vanya Hargreeves / Viktor Hargreeves / The White Violin / Number Seven

Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves / Spaceboy / Number One.

David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves / The Kraken / Number Two.

Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves / The Rumor / Number Three.

Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves / The Séance / Number Four.

Aidan Gallagher as Five Hargreeves / The Boy / Number Five.

Mary J. Blige as Cha-Cha

Cameron Britton as Hazel

John Magaro as Leonard Peabody / Harold Jenkins

Adam Godley and Ken Hall as Pogo

Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves / The Monocle

Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves / The Horror / Number Six

Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts

Yusuf Gatewood as Raymond Chestnut

Marin Ireland as Sissy Cooper

Kate Walsh as the Keeper

WILL THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY HAVE ANOTHER SEASON?

Although Netflix has not made any announcement about the future of the show starring Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, Diego Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin H. Min, there are already rumors about a possible renewal for a fourth installment. .

Despite the fact that the third season of the series developed by Steve Blackman recounts events that have not yet been fully addressed in the comics, that would not be an impediment to continuing the story in a fourth season of “The Umbrella Academy”, since the creators of the source material have already shared all their ideas with the production team. MORE DETAILS HERE