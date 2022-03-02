The Umbrella Academy | Which actor from Euphoria joined The Umbrella Academy 3?

The third season of the successful Netflix series has just added an actor from Euphoria. Know who it is!

The third season of The Umbrella Academy, the series adaptation of the Netflix comic, has just added to its ranks one of the stars of the successful HBO productionEuphoria.

Although further details of the new installment are not yet known, its second season ended on a big cliffhangerso the followers are already expectant about what what will happen between the former students of the Umbrella Academy and the newly formed Sparrow Academy.

Furthermore, it is plausible that the Sparrow Academymade up of Justin H. Min, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David and an “existential dread-inducing Psykronium cube” by the name of Christopher, will have a fundamentally antagonistic role for young superheroes.

The Umbrella Academy stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Colm Feore, and Ritu Arya.

Which actor from Euphoria joined The Umbrella Academy 3?

The Euphoria star who has just joined the cast of The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is Javon Waltonwho played the Fezco’s (Angus Cloud) unofficial adoptive brother and a teenage drug dealer that he’s incredibly skilled at the shady business he’s in and also quite violent.

For now The role that Walton will play in the new season of the series is not knownbut it is expected that more details will be known soon and even its release date will be known.