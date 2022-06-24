The Umbrella Academy: who is Genesis Rodríguez, the actress who plays Sloane Hargreeves of the Sparrows in season 3 | FAME
- Genesis Rodriguez plays Sloane Hargreeves, Number 5 of the Sparrrow Academy in the third season of “The Umbrella Academy”.
- Also find out who is part of the complete cast of season 3 of the Netflix series.
- Plus, find out how you can watch the show premiere on Netflix.
On Wednesday, June 22, Netflix premiered the third season of “The Umbrella Academy.” And, as a great novelty, actors like Justin CornwellMarcus Hargreeves, Britne Oldford (Fei Hargreeves) Y Jake EpsteinAlphonso Hargreeves join the cast led by Elliot Page as Viktor and his fictional brothers.
MORE INFORMATION: Explained ending of season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy”
This, because in this installment of the famous netflix series a new group appears Hargreeves. Thus, like the family we met in previous editions, the members of this team adopted by Sir Reginald they also have superpowers and are differentiated by numbers.
then meet who is genesis rodriguezthe actress who plays Sloane Hargreeves (Number 5 of the Sparrows) on the season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy”.
MORE INFORMATION: Who is Viktor, Elliot Page’s character in season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy”?
WHO IS GENESIS RODRIGUEZ?
Genesis Rodriguez is a famous American actress, known for participating in various soap operas of Telemundo. She has also been a part of Hollywood projects like “Man on a Ledge,” What to Expect When You’re Expecting?” and “Tusk”.
From a very young age, he showed an interest in participating in the entertainment industry. Therefore, he enrolled in various training courses and acting academies. At two and a half years of age, for example, he entered the Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart of Miami. Later, she took classes at the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute.
PERSONAL DATA SHEET OF GENESIS RODRÍGUEZ
- Date of Birth: July 29, 1987
- Place of birth: Miami Florida
- Nationality: American and Venezuelan
- Age: 34 years old
- Zodiac sign: Leo
- Fathers: Jose Luis Rodriguez and Carolina Perez
- Occupation: Actress
- Years active: 1994 – present
THE FAMILY OF GENESIS RODRIGUEZ
Genesis Rodriguez He comes from a well-known family in Latin America. Her father is the Venezuelan singer and actor Jose Luis Rodriguez ‘El Puma’famous for hits like “Dueño de nada”, “Hold hands”, “I’m going to lose my head for your love” and other Latin music hits.
His mother, on the other hand, is a Cuban model named Carolina Perez. The actress also has two half-sisters, on her father’s side, daughters of Liliana Rodríguez and Lilibeth Rodríguez.
GENESIS RODRÍGUEZ FILMS AND TV SHOWS
Genesis Rodriguez in the movies
- 2012: “On the Brink” as Angie
- 2012: “My Father’s House” as Sonia
- 2012: “What to expect when you’re expecting?” as claire
- 2012: “Man on a Ledge” as Angela ‘Angie’ Maria Lopez
- 2013: “The Last Stand” as FBI Agent Ellen Richards
- 2013: “Identity Thief” as Marisol
- 2013: “Hours” as Abigail
- 2014: “Tusk” as Allison
- 2014: “Big Heroes” as the voice of Honey Lemon
- 2015: “Run All Night” as Gabrielle
Genesis Rodriguez on television
- 2004: “Prisoner” as Libertad Salvatierra Santos / Guadalupe Santos (young)
- 2006-2007: “Give me chocolate” as Rosa ‘Rosita’ Amado Núñez / Violeta Hurtado
- 2008-2009: “Doña Bárbara” as Marisela Barquero / Bárbara ‘Barbarita’ Guaimarán (young)
- 2010-2011: “Entourage” as Sarah
- 2017: “Time After Time” as Jane Walker
- 2018: “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” as Lourdes Vega
- 2022: “The Umbrella Academy” What Sloane Hargreeves (Number 5 of the Sparrows).
WHAT CHARACTER DOES GENESIS RODRÍGUEZ PLAY IN “THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY”?
Genesis Rodriguez interprets Sloane Hargreeves. She is part of the Sparrow Academy and is identified as Number 5. as described Netflixhas the great ability to control gravity, which allows her and others to fly.
sloane is a dreamer eager to see the world beyond the academy of Sir Reginald. Although she feels tied to her family, the young Ella has plans of her own.
GENESIS RODRIGUEZ ON INSTAGRAM
HOW TO WATCH “THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY”, SEASON 3?
The third season of “The Umbrella Academy” premiered on Wednesday, June 22, through Netflix. For this reason, you only need a subscription to the popular streaming platform to enjoy the new episodes of the television series.