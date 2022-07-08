The Umbrella Academy: why Genesis Rodríguez did not believe that they would hire her | Netflix series nnda nnlt | FAME

The season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” brought many new characters. Although some of them faced the Hargreeves brothers, others got along very well with them, earning the affection of the public. This was the case of Sloane, played by Génesis Rodríguez, who married Luther, but disappeared in the last scene of the installment. The actress from the Netflix series spoke about the reasons why she thought she was not going to be hired for the role.

Genesis is the youngest daughter of the famous Venezuelan singer José Luis Rodríguez, better known as “El Puma”. From a young age, she knew that she wanted to be an actress and she landed her first role as a supporting character in the series “Days of our Lives”. Also He has participated in programs in Spanish such as the novel “Dame chocolate”together with Carlos Ponce.

In “The Umbrella Academy”, she plays Sloane, one of the members of the Sparrow Academy, Sir Reginald’s sons in the alternate reality the series’ protagonists end up in. He was always loyal to his brothers, but could not help his interest in Luther, with whom he ended up marrying.

WHY DID GENESIS RODRÍGUEZ THINK THEY WOULD NOT HIRE HER?

In an interview with the mediaThe opinion”, Genesis Rodríguez recounted how Sloan became in “The Umbrella Academy”. The 34-year-old actress She confessed that, at first, she did not think they would hire her to be part of the series because she was Latina.

“It has always been my dream to be a superhero, I didn’t see it possible, and especially when I was auditioning for this role, I said: ‘They’re not going to hire me because there’s already a Latino on the show’”, He commented referring to David Castañeda, who plays Diego.

However, in the case of this production, the executives did not fall for this cliché. It is not the first time that this has been mentioned, as Stephanie Beatriz commented the same thing before being hired for “Brooklyn 99″. Netflix’s decision allowed her to join the ever-growing list of Latina superheroines.

“For me it is extremely important that Latinos are identified and they sit and can dream of being superheroes too”, he explained.

Previously, Salma Hayekthe well-known Mexican actress who triumphs in Hollywood, She had also commented on how important this type of representation had been for her and that seeing herself in the “Eternals” costume made her shed tears.

WHAT WAS THE MOST DIFFICULT PART OF RECORDING “THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY”?

In the same way, Génesis Rodríguez said that being part of season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” It also had difficult parts. For her, the main thing was recording in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the restrictions that this implied.

“At first they weren’t allowed more than 12 people on the set, so the first episode you see it’s a dance of the whole cast, so we were practicing the dance, we had a chance to practice it, but we started with other scenes, and other bits Until we could all be on stage”, detailed the actress of “Doña Bárbara”.

He said that It took almost a year to record the entire season.because each episode took between 23 to 24 days.

