The Umbrella Academy, why they lost their powers at the end of season 3 | Netflix series | nnda nnlt | FAME

In the third season of “The Umbrella Academy“Many viewers were totally stunned when the Hargreeves brothers were left without their powers after Reginald triggered the activation of the universal reset machine.

The Netflix series presents a significant change from that scene. Among other changes suffered in the global context, the most outstanding is the lack of powers in the main characters, generating some doubts in the audience.

Due to the fact that more details will still be provided in the fourth season of the production, there is the uncertainty of knowing what has really happened, so in this note we will present some hypotheses collected by the ScreenRant portal.

The Sparrow Academy is the replacement for “The Umbrella Academy” in another timeline (Photo: Netflix)

WHY DID THE HARGREEVES BROTHERS LOSE THEIR POWERS?

At the moment there are two theories, which we will detail now:

Reginald recreated the universe and removed the powers

Because he may have anticipated that his children intended to restore the universe to its factory mode, Reginald would have been the one to remove the powers in the machine’s settings.

With this, his intention would be for his children to change their minds and not go against their father, accepting their destiny without the intention of changing it.

Also, Steve Blackman, the creator of the series, previously commented that perhaps for Sir Reginald, this could have been a good thing for them.

“I would say that he thinks he is leaving them in a good place. They have always complained about their powers and who they are. He now tells them ‘look, they are free, they no longer have powers, there is nothing that prevents them from living their lives’”, he said for “TV Line”

In the season three finale of “The Umbrella Academy,” Sir Reginald Hargreeves is the head of a mega-corporation (Photo: Dark Horse Entertainment)

Was the machine to blame?

There is a possibility that the machine was the one that accidentally removed the powers of the characters in question and now we tell you why.

When the brothers loaded the entire device, the shiny particles that give it its powers and that the machine also has appeared.

That scene would represent the moment in which the object took away the powers of the two young people, although it will be a matter of waiting for the fourth season to know for sure what happened.

In The Umbrella Academy comics, Hotel Obsidian is called Hotel Oblivion (Photo: Netflix).

