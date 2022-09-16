The Umbrella Academy will have a fourth and final season

Netflix has announced a fourth and final season of its “superhero” series called The Umbrella Academy.

The renewal comes a month after the premiere of Season 3 of the comic book-based drama, which opened at #1 on Netflix’s weekly English TV ratings with 124.5 million hours watched and spent five weeks on Netflix. the Top 10.

The Umbrella Academy has been renewed for a fourth and final season! ☂️🖤 pic.twitter.com/6DaZn81V5o —Netflix (@netflix) August 25, 2022

Steve Blackman, who directed The Umbrella Academy from the beginning, returns as executive producer and showrunner. He is also developing new series for Netflix, including Horizon Zero Dawn Y Orbital.

Umbrella Academy cast members reprising their roles in Season 4 include Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya and Colm Feore. Not on the list are season 3 series regulars Adam Godley, Genesis Rodriguez, and Britne Oldford, whose character fates were left uncertain in the season 3 finale.

“I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy get to experience the proper ending to the Hargreeves brothers’ journey that we began five years ago.”Blackman said. “But before we jump to that conclusion, we have an incredible story ahead of us for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.”

Returning executive producers alongside Blackman include Jesse McKeown, who will also serve as co-showrunner, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Scott Stuber and Beau Bauman; and co-executive producers Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá.

The Umbrella Academy launched in 2019 as one of Netflix’s top 3 most popular series of the year.