‘The Umbrella Academy’ will have a season 4, but unfortunately it will be the last

The third season of The Umbrella Academy It ended on June 22 of this year 2022 and just over two months later, Netflix has decided to renew it for a fourth and final installment. So their fans will have to say goodbye to this diverse and charismatic group of protagonists.

This latest installment will once again feature Elliot Page, Emmy Raver-Lapmnan, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H.Min, Rita Arya and Colm Feore, among others. Steve Blackman, creator of The Umbrella Academy, He wanted to echo this news in a statement where he is happy about its renewal and its end:

I’m so excited that some incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy get to experience the proper ending to the Hargreeves brothers’ journey that we began five years ago. But before we jump to that conclusion, we have an incredible story ahead of us for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the very last minutes.

In the third installment, the group of protagonists found themselves in a totally different timeline in which another group of people had taken their place and formed Sparrow Academy. At the end of it, they manage to return to their timeline but without powers, so we will see them in this last installment how they face this new life.

This final season introduced new characters such as Justin Cornwell as Marcus, Britne Oldford as Fei, Jake Epstein as Alphonso, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane, and Cazzie David as Jayme. In addition, it perfectly counted in the plot with the transition of Elliot Page.

The fourth installment of The Umbrella Academy, produced by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá alongside Stebe Vlackman and Jeff F. King, is expected to be released sometime in 2023.

