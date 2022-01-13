the Umbrian giant with 61 million turnover and 800 employees // Umbria24.it

by Maurizio Troccoli

Plurima could be purchased by the Poste Italiane group. Il Sole 24 Ore identifies him as the favorite buyer. We are talking about a national giant in hospital logistics, with over 800 people at work and 61 million in turnover, which has grown significantly in recent years. That is, among the Italian companies that enjoy better economic health and growth in size, with its headquarters in Corciano and logistic points throughout Italy. In 2008 it had an employment of 200 units, to exceed 800 in 2020, passing, in the same period, from a fleet of 138 means of transport, many of which qualified for the movement of medical devices that require special certifications and conditions, to over 270 vehicles in 2020. Turnover, finally, which in 2008 was 10 million, to reach the threshold of 65 million in 2021.

Deepening The property is owned by the Marconi family, with a 31% corporate minority, of the French private equity fund Siparex. Other private equity firms are competing for the acquisition: Checkers Capital, Clessidra, Iter Capital, the Italian Investment Fund and, finally, Nextalia are mentioned. But the Poste Italiane group led by Matteo Del Fante is given as the favorite. The Plurima Group deals 70% with hospital logistics, 30% with document management for public and private health. It manages services in the main healthcare companies in northern Italy. In total there are 600 important realities as customers, both in the public and in the private sector. In 2019 it took over LogOs, a company specializing in health logistics, which was part of the Zanardo Servizi Logistici group. It has 2.3 million linear meters of archives, 6.5 million kilometers per year traveled by its fleet and 15 warehouses and conomal and pharmaceutical warehouses. It deals, among other things, with the transport of biological samples and home services, also operates in the field of specialist services, such as clinical risk management, remote monitoring and remote assistance, then outsourced management of paper archives and workflow management.