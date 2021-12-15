The UN accuses the Taliban: “Dozens of summary executions”

Summary executions of former soldiers of the Kabul government, brutal killings of suspected Isis militants, threats and arrests for human rights activists: this is the dramatic picture of Taliban power, the de facto authority in Afghanistan that the UN forcefully denounces. “Between August and November, we received credible reports of over 100 executions of people linked to the past government or the security forces, including 72 by the Taliban,” said Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif, speaking of the ‘Afghanistan to the Human Rights Council in Geneva. In many cases “the bodies of the killed have been exposed in public”, to transform the feeling of a slice of the population linked to the old government from fear into terror.

The UN then denounces a series of executions in the province of Nangarhar, the bastion of the Afghan Isis, Isis-K. Here we are talking about at least 59 brutal murders of alleged members of the terrorist organization protagonist of the attack that killed off last August at the Kabul airport and then about a series of attacks and attacks that are making the country bloodied. With those of Isis, the Taliban do not spare violence, with beheadings and hangings. Then the corpses are left on display to the public. Very similar accusations were made earlier this month in a detailed report by Human Rights Watch.

Accusations that the Taliban have branded as “unfounded”. “The government is committed to applying the amnesty decree,” the spokesman for the Taliban Foreign Ministry, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, replies to the UN. “The episodes will be investigated, but the rumors do not deserve further study,” he cut short. In today’s report, the UN also points the finger at the growing violence against women, who “no longer have a way of denouncing them”, falling back into the ‘justice’ imposed by the local community. But also against arbitrary arrests, threats and beatings against activists and journalists: the cases are over 59. But this is not the only tile on the Taliban, forced to deal with an economic system paralyzed if not collapsing . Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi announced the ban on foreign currencies, while Mullah Baradar even took the field to launch arrows against the freezing of American deposits and “the silence of other countries”.