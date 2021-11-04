The UN alarm over the risk of secession in Bosnia-Herzegovina

AGI – There is a lot of concern for Bosnia-Herzegovina. The International High Representative, Christian Schmidt, in his latest report warns of a risk of destabilization and secession of the Balkan country. He was supposed to participate in the UN Security Council but Moscow opposed it. The document will still be analyzed but will not be presented directly by Schmidt.

In the text, partially leaked to various Bosnian media, the author, a former German minister of agriculture, stresses that Bosnia-Herzegovina faces “the greatest existential threat of the post-war period”. The expert draws attention to the real risk that Bosnian Serb political leader Milorad Dodik will materialize his nationalist threats and withdraw Serbian troops from the Bosnian central army to form his own, contrary to the Constitution.

“Such a step would turn the clock back 15 years in defense reform and even more so in building trust and security”, warns Schmidt, convinced that Dodik’s actions “jeopardize the peace and stability of the country and of the region”. Without a response from the international community, “the possibilities of new divisions and conflicts are very real”, not only for the country, but for the entire region, according to the report by the High Representative.

The characteristics of Bosnia and Herzegovina

According to the Dayton Peace Agreement which, sanctioned by the Constitution, ended three and a half years of war between Bosnian Muslims, Serbs and Croats in 1995, Bosnia and Herzegovina is a state made up of two autonomous entities: the Serbian one and the common one of Muslims and Croats, with institutions of central power.

Dodik, a Serbian member of the Bosnian collegiate leadership, has assured on several occasions that he wants to recover some autonomous powers for the Bosnian Serb entity that have become central, such as his own troops or the judiciary on the pretext that it is a return to the original Dayton Agreement. However, Schmidt insists that the withdrawal of the central institutions would be a violation of the Constitution and “would be a secession without proclamation”.

The pro-Russian Dodik denies that his intention is to provoke conflict, but to regain the powers that the Serbian entity lost due to decisions imposed by high international representatives in favor of Bosnian Muslims.

The escalation of tensions

Tensions in Bosnia, a country under permanent blockade for years due to internal disagreements between the leaders of the three peoples, have intensified since last July when Schmidt’s predecessor, Valentin Inzco, with a law prohibited the denial of the Srebrenica genocide and other war crimes. Bosnian Serb leaders, led by Dodik, rejected the decision and responded by boycotting the Presidency, the Central Parliament and the Council of Ministers, believing that the law was directed against the Serbs, who deny that the killing of 8,000 Muslims in Srebrenica was a genocide.

Schmidt took office last August, welcomed by Bosnian Muslims and rejected in the Bosnian Serb corps. Russia and China seek to weaken the position of the High Representative in Bosnia by demanding that he be deprived of his special powers, which they deem unnecessary. According to several unofficial sources, Russia has blocked Schmidt’s participation in the session of the UN Security Council, threatening to veto the extension of the European Eufor mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which will presumably be approved today for a year. with a resolution.

The Brussels concern

“The situation in Bosnia-Herzegovina is a source of great concern for the EU and there is a strong diplomatic commitment from the Union, together with the United States, to find a solution to the current crisis”. This was stated by the EU spokesman for foreign policy, Peter Stano, responding to a question on the latest report by the High Special Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Christian Schmidt, according to which there is a high risk of secession in the country .

“Our special representative for Bosnia had meetings with political leaders to get our message across: we are very clear that all divisive action must cease, unilateral actions that jeopardize the territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina must cease. We need to engage in political dialogue because it is the only constructive way forward. Any unilateral divisive action must cease, for the sake of the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina and for the sake of its European perspective, “he added.