The UN approves convening a special session of the General Assembly on Ukraine

The UN Security Council approved this Sunday a resolution to convene an urgent special session on Ukraine in the General Assembly, the body in which the 193 member states of the organization sit, and said meeting is expected to start this Monday.

The initiative, promoted by the United States and Albania, went ahead with eleven votes in favor, three abstentions – China, India and the United Arab Emirates – and a single vote against, from Russia, which in this case did not have veto power It is a procedural decision.

The movement, which comes after Russia blocked a resolution in the Security Council on Friday that condemned its invasion and ordered the withdrawal of troops, seeks that the Assembly, where Moscow cannot veto decisions, approves over the next few days a similar document.

According to diplomatic sources told Efe, the special session is expected to start this Monday, but the vote on the text will not take place before Wednesday, to give all the delegations time to analyze it with their capitals.

To bring the matter to the General Assembly, the US and Albania used a formula that allows the Security Council to refer a peace and security issue to that body in the event of a blockade by a permanent member, a route that it had been used successfully for four decades.

Urgent sessions of this type, in fact, have been very rare throughout the history of the General Assembly, whose resolutions do not carry the same weight as those of the Security Council, which is normally in charge of managing conflicts.

The United States and its allies are seeking as many supporters as possible among the 193 UN countries in an attempt to show Russia’s isolation.

On Friday, when they presented the resolution that Moscow vetoed in the Security Council, more than eighty co-sponsors of the initiative met, so it is expected that the resolution will go ahead without problems in the Assembly.

The US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, assured that this resolution will serve to ensure that Russia “is accountable” and, addressing the Russian military, stressed that the “world is watching” their attacks and will hold them accountable.

In an intervention before the Council, Thomas-Greenfield defended the need to take “extraordinary measures to respond to this threat to the international system and to do everything possible to help Ukraine and its people”.

“Let us have the courage of the Ukrainians who stand up bravely to defend their democracy and their way of life and their futures. Let us show them that they are not alone,” he insisted.