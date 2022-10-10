The UN asks to urgently discuss the sending of an international force to Haiti

The Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, called this Sunday to urgently discuss the request of the Government of Haiti for the deployment of an international force in the country and proposed to the Security Council possible formulas to provide security support to the nation. caribbean

“The secretary-general remains gravely concerned about the situation in Haiti, which is facing a cholera outbreak amid a dramatic deterioration in the security situation that has brought the country to a standstill,” Guterres spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement. release.

For this reason, the head of the United Nations asks the international community, including the members of the Security Council, to consider as soon as possible the request of the Haitian authorities for “the immediate deployment of a specialized international armed force to respond to the humanitarian crisis “.

That force can be in charge, among other things, of “ensuring the free movement of water, fuel, food and medical products from the main ports and airports to communities and health facilities,” the spokesman recalled.

Dujarric said Guterres sent a letter to the Security Council on Sunday “with options for enhanced security support to Haiti.”

The Haitian government agreed on Thursday to ask its partners for support for the deployment of this force in order to deal with the serious situation in the country, where armed gangs have become strong in the metropolitan area of ​​Port-au-Prince and have blocked the main oil terminal.

The UN stressed this Sunday that the blockade of that terminal has paralyzed critical services necessary to prevent a rapid spread of cholera, including the distribution of drinking water.

“Once again, the most vulnerable sectors of the Haitian population are the most affected. The priority must be to save lives,” Dujarric said.

The United Nations had a peacekeeping operation deployed in Haiti between 2004 and 2017 (Minustah), which was replaced by a much more limited operation focused on supporting the development of the country’s Police until 2019 and then by a political mission and advice to institutions.

The presence of the UN has been the object of numerous criticisms in Haiti, among other things, considering that the serious cholera epidemic that began shortly after the 2010 earthquake had its origin in a dumping of fecal waste into a river by hulls blue.