The UN claims for the murder of Rosario Lilián Rodríguez, mother seeker

The Office in Mexico of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UN-DH) condemned the murder of the searcher mother Rosario Lilián Rodríguez, in the municipality of Elota, Sinaloa.

The UN-DH expressed its “firm condemnation” for the murder of the searcher mother, who was deprived of liberty on August 30 and later murdered.

“The murder of Mrs. Rosario Lilián is further evidence of the harsh situation faced by the families of disappeared persons in Mexico, who not only suffer from the pain of absence and uncertainty, but also investigate and search for their disappeared relatives, facing serious risks that sometimes end in irreparable violent actions“, exposed the UN-DH, in a statement.

The organization recalled that the authorities have the obligation to guarantee the safety and protection of the victims who participate in the search processes in Mexico and advocated the non-repetition of these events.

Rosario Lilián Rodríguez was the mother of Fernando Abixahy Ramírez Rodríguez, missing since 2019. And, in addition, she was a member of the “Hearts without justice” collective and a solidarity seeker, “like so many other people in Mexico.”

The organization recalled that the activist participated in search brigades in Sinaloa during August, the month in which they would have located the bodies of deceased people and regretted that her crime took place just within the framework of the International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances, which is commemorates August 30.

“It is atrocious and heartbreaking that while broad sectors of society show solidarity with the searcher mothers, there are those who attack all of them, murdering one of their sisters of cause,” said Guillermo Fernández-Maldonado, UN representative in Mexico. DH, adding that Despite the pain of the murder, the march of mothers looking for their loved ones in Mexico “will not stop.”

She stressed that just the day of Rodríguez’s murder, Michelle Bachelet addressed a last message to Mexico in her capacity as United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in which she expressed that during her administration she felt inspired by the leadership of the women searchers. in Mexico.

And he reiterated his admiration and commitment to continue accompanying them. Likewise, it called on the corresponding authorities to promptly and diligently investigate Rodríguez’s murder and promote an exhaustive investigation that exhausts all relevant lines of investigation, “including the relationship between the murder and the disappearance of his son and his search for ”.

In May, Mexico exceeded the figure of 100,000 missing persons, and recently reached 103 thousand, according to the National Registry of Disappeared of the Ministry of the Interior (Segob). In addition, he is experiencing a forensic crisis with more than 52 thousand unrecognized human remains.