The UN promotes NFTs against climate change

The NFT-related art scene is getting more and more vibrant. After having told you how a Picasso was “disassembled” and sold through digital tokens and the commitment of the cryptoartists to Sardinia, today we would like to point out another project in which the UN and art work for all and all of us. What is it about?

The United Nations have selected the Unique blockchain platform to manage an initiative, based on the sale of digital objects in NFT. The purpose? Inspire users and humanity to take action against climate change. The project is titled “Digital Art for Climate Action Empowerment”, summarized in DigitalArt4Climate, and involves the work of young artists in creating new digital works recorded with NFT that are an inspiration towards solutions and practices for the environment.

Photo credit – depositphotos.com

The Unique platform has been selected by the United Nations Human Settlement Program and the International Association for Advancing Innovative Approaches to Global Challenges. Unique, the platform that will mint the NFTs and also host their sale, is a project born from the “parachain” Kusama – in turn an evolution and a “sister” of the Polkadot cryptocurrency. Unique’s selection was born from a virtual hackaton, aimed at create the best digital gallery and the most efficient (also from an ecological point of view) marketplace.

“The United Nations has recognized NFT technology as a new medium, unique for the possibilities of creative expression and which can help amplify the messages on climate action – said the developers of Kusama and Polkadot – The UN wants to bring this innovative art form to the attention of the next generation of creators, who can benefit from a technology that can help them spread and make their work economically sustainable “. It will be possible to submit your digital works of art to be selected by the UN starting from Thursday 12 August. We will see which and how many works will be selected. To learn more, read our guide.