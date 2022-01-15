The UN reaches out to the Afghan people (despite the Taliban) – Corriere.it

from

The country in full food crisis, drought and cold have worsened the situation. But there is no choice between defending the rights and survival of children and women

As an editorial in the Courier service last December 20,

last December 20, the Taliban’s Afghanistan is starving. The United Nations and humanitarian organizations agree on frightening figures: one million children risk dying without urgent help, twenty-three million women and men (more than half of the Afghan population) are below the threshold of food sufficiency, they are entering the health system is in crisis, a drought never before so severe has hit agriculture and now the rigors of winter do the rest. Well, finally something is moving. The UN Security Council first met to remove some obstacles to sending aid. Then, in these days, he launched his biggest humanitarian appeal for a single country: 4.4 billion dollars earmarked for OCHA (aid coordination) and another 623 million dollars for the refugee agency, UNHCR headed by the Italian Filippo Grandi, which will look after the assistance to the six million Afghans who are sheltered in surrounding states, notably Pakistan, Iran and Tajikistan. The request for funding is receiving important responses, but more important than all that of the United States, such as the main losers of August 15, 2021 in Kabul. Washington has announced $ 308 million in aid, which brings US aid aggregate to nearly $ 800 million since last October.

Europe (Italy has already entrusted 10.7 million euros to OCHA) is developing substantial aid, and at the same time is working on a possible reopening of the EU embassy in Kabul. Because, of course, the problems with the Taliban remain. Applying a fundamentalist interpretation of the Sharia to women arouses indignation. An inclusive government that was never born. Anyone who opposes the Taliban or expresses the slightest heretical thought is at great risk. In short, the victorious Taliban have certainly not changed for the better. So it is reasonable to help at least indirectly a power opposed to us, have we perhaps forgotten our dead soldiers, do we perhaps underestimate the sensational violations of human rights that occur in Afghanistan? An answer was given by a diplomat quoted by Financial Times: We cannot and must not choose between defending women’s rights and the possible starvation of many women. relations with the Taliban are unlikely to improve in the foreseeable future. But lending a hand to the Afghan people who risk humanitarian collapse, a duty that does not contradict and does not cancel politics and history.