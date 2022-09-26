The UN Security Council prepares measures in the face of violence in Haiti

The UN Security Council is going to urgently prepare a package of measures that will probably include sanctions to respond to the serious wave of violence that armed gangs have unleashed in Haiti.

The United States and Mexico, the two countries that lead the “Haitian dossier” in the Security Council, announced on Monday that they are preparing a draft resolution to that end, which they plan to distribute to the rest of the member states within days.

“We cannot wait for something worse to happen. It is necessary that both the Security Council and the international community urgently take additional measures,” said the Mexican ambassador, Juan Ramón de la Fuente.

The diplomat stressed that “the level of violence recorded in recent days is truly alarming” and considered that the international response should focus, first of all, on the security situation.

Along the same lines, the United States stressed that Haitians “need security” and denounced that the gangs are creating a highly unstable situation that requires a response.

Although neither Mexico nor the United States advanced what they would propose in the resolution beyond the need to increase support for the Haitian police, several countries have already demanded concrete actions, including China.

Beijing, traditionally reluctant to impose international sanctions, demanded during the meeting held today punishments against the armed gangs and their leaders, whom it accused of destroying the pillars of society in Haiti.

In addition, the Chinese delegation considered it necessary to impose an embargo on arms sales to groups associated with gangs to curb violence, making binding a recommendation that was already approved in July.

Last week Haiti was the scene of serious unrest, with demonstrations and looting of private, public and humanitarian institutions shortly after Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced an increase in fuel prices in the local market.

Immersed for years in a sociopolitical and economic crisis, Haiti saw its situation worsen even more after the assassination in July of last year of then President Jovenel Moise.

Added to this is the battle waged by armed gangs in and around Port-au-Prince, which has already caused the death of hundreds of people and the flight of thousands from the capital area.

The UN envoy to the country, Helen LaLime, warned the Security Council today of a very complicated situation that has only worsened in recent days.

“An economic crisis, a gang crisis and a political crisis have converged into a humanitarian catastrophe,” he said.

After closing its peacekeeping operations in Haiti, the current UN presence in the country (BINUH) is political in nature and focuses mainly on supporting institutions, especially in the area of ​​the rule of law.