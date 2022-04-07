The UN suspends Russia from the Human Rights Council

CNN shows you the road of death in Ukraine 3:28

(CNN) –– The United Nations General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council during a meeting on Thursday. The result of the vote was 93 in favor and 24 against, while 58 abstained.

In a draft of the resolution, which CNN read, the General Assembly said it would suspend “the membership rights in the Human Rights Council of a member of the Council who commits serious and systematic violations of human rights.”

The document added that the council is “gravely concerned” by reports of “serious and systematic violations and abuses of human rights” and “violations of international humanitarian law” committed by the Russian Federation during its invasion of Ukraine.

A two-thirds vote in the General Assembly was needed to withdraw Russia from the UN Human Rights Council. According to the resolution, the vote suspends membership rights in the Human Rights Council of the Russian Federation. It also decides to also review the matter, as appropriate.

“Russia’s actions are beyond limits”

Before the vote, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya called on all UN member states to support the resolution suspending Russia from the council.

“The world has reached a crucial juncture. We are witnessing our cruise ship going through a treacherous fog towards deadly icebergs. It might seem like we should have called it Titanic instead of Human Rights Council… We need to take action today to prevent the council to sink,” Kyslytsya said.

He added that Russia’s actions in Ukraine “would be equated to war crimes and crimes against humanity.” Although he pointed out that voting to suspend a country from the Human Rights Council is “a rare and extraordinary action”, he maintained that “Russia’s actions are beyond limits”.

Russia asked the UN to vote against

In response, Russia’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations, Gennady Kuzmin, called on member states to reject the resolution, saying it would set “a dangerous precedent.”

“Today is neither the time nor the place for the theater, nor for this kind of extremely theatrical performance like the one presented by Ukraine. In fact, the draft resolution that we are considering today has nothing to do with the real situation of human rights in the ground,” Kuzmin said.

The Russian representative argued that the vote on Russia’s suspension from the Human Rights Council “is an attempt by the United States to maintain its dominant position and full control in order to continue its attempted colonialism of human rights in international relations.”

Countries defend Russia’s suspension from the UN Human Rights Council

The US ambassador to the United Nations defended Russia’s suspension of the Human Rights Council before the UN Security Council on Tuesday, something she and other UN member states have pushed for.

“Russia should not have a position of authority in a body whose purpose, whose very purpose, is to promote respect for human rights. It is not only the height of hypocrisy, it is dangerous,” said Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

“Every day we see more and more how little Russia respects human rights,” he insisted.

Ultimately, he argued: “Russia’s participation in the Human Rights Council damages the Council’s credibility. It undermines the entire UN. And it’s just a mistake.”