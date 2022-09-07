the unarmed hero who saved 75 lives









mel gibson movie To a man (2016) is a favorite for war film enthusiasts. Set in World War II, specifically on the Japanese island of Okinawa, tells the true story of Desmond T. Dossplayed by Andrew Garfield, who participated in this bloody battle without wielding a single weapon, and who received the Congressional Medal of Honor from President Harry S. Truman. Desmond T. Doss was a man against violence, a conscientious objector, a vegetarian, faithful to his principles, who carries the commandment “thou shalt not kill” engraved on his conscience. Doss enlisted in the United States Army not as a soldier, but as a doctor, and his activity on the war front embodies a heroic story worthy of Hollywood that Mel Gibson has wanted to take to the cinema.

His refusal to bear arms made him face a court martial and the contempt of his companions, who considered him a coward. But the heroics of the protagonist are so incredible that they could only be true. Thus, he proved his worth, he entered the battlefield (unarmed) again and again, to evacuate his comrades. managing to save the lives of 75 wounded soldiersI know they would have died without your help.









In October 1945, US President Harry S. Truman awarded him the Medal of Honor for “his great courage and sheer determination in dangerous dramatic conditions,” and more than half a century later, Mel Gibson has brought this incredible story to the big screen.









2 Oscar Awards and 6 nominations This spectacular war drama has earned him the applause of critics, as well as several nominations for awards as important as the Oscars: Awards for Best Editing (John Gilbert) and Best Sound (Robert Mackenzie, Kevin O’Connell and Peter Grace, with a total of 6 nominations. Also at the Golden Globes with 3 nominations or the Bafta with 5.

The screen literally explodes Gibson’s film is divided into two very different parts. In the first, the director narrates the problems of Doss (Andrew Gardfield), with his tyrannical father (Hugo Weaving), his romance with his girlfriend (Teresa Palmer) and his enlistment in the army, where his refusal to carry weapons made him confront to a Council of War and the rest of the military. A very interesting first part because it raises moral and religious questions, apart from showing us the unequal fight of Doss (David) against the US army. (Goliath).









Still from the movie ‘until the last man’ (2016) frames.es But the best comes, without a doubt, when Doss enters the fray. Or rather, in hell. His unit is ordered to assault Maeda Cliff in Okinawa, Japan, a sheer 400-foot hill at the top of which nests of machine guns, booby traps, and Japanese soldiers hiding in every crevice await them. Ever since they set foot on that hill the screen literally explodes with some of the best battle sequences we’ve seen in movie history. Gibson perfectly describes the horrors of war by plunging us into a hell where survival seems impossible. Part of the spectacular nature of the film is due to the fact that many of the explosions are real and they take place just a few meters from the specialists, which they have achieved thanks to a new device known as a ‘bomb box’, which creates a lot of debris without risk to the actors.