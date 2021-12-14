The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent: Nicolas Cage is a star in trouble in the trailer

Nicolas Cage is the protagonist of the play The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, film from the original approach of which the trailer.

The video shows the protagonist, a fictional version of the actor, hinting at his financial problems and some details of his successful career. To turn his situation around, the star accepts an unexpected deal that leads him to meet a huge fan of his, a criminal, while also on an undercover mission.

In The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Nicolas Cage plays the role of himself. In the fiction, the actor is professionally dissatisfied and in economic crisis, and so accepts an offer of $ 1 million from his dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal) who wants to attend his birthday. The situation takes an unexpected turn when Cage is hired by a CIA agent (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to take inspiration from his most iconic and beloved characters in order to save himself and the people he loves by giving life to his best performance.

In the cast of the film written and directed by Tom Gormican, there are also Sharon Horgan, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, Lily Sheen and Neil Patrick Harris.