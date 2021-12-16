The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the film in which Nicolas Cage plays Nicolas Cage

The film in which Nicolas Cage plays a fictionalized version of Nicolas Cage has already become a cult, as seeing Francis Ford Coppola’s nephew (and Sofia Coppola’s cousin) stepping into his own shoes seems to be quite hilarious. The comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, due out in April 2022, sees a disgraced Cage accepting a million dollars to take part in the birthday party of a crime boss who, in addition to being a very dangerous gangster, is also a huge fan of his.

A rather bizarre and surreal story that promises to amuse and entertain us, as once he comes into contact with the dangerous criminal Nicolas Cage he will be recruited by a CIA agent, finding himself forced to live a lot of adventures and funny action moments where, in the attempt to save himself and his loved ones, he will play his most iconic and beloved characters, recalling some cult scenes from his most famous films. A few examples? An unforgettable moment of Vampire stress, a hideous wax statue of Cage calling out Face / Off – Two faces of a killer and some playful hints a The Croods 2 – A New Era.

“A role, in the role of the role” that Nicolas, according to the trailer released in the last few hours, has played in an extraordinary way, giving life to a character “unexpectedly” identical to Cage.

The film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (whose cast also includes Pedro Pascal de Game of Thrones e The Mandalorian, Sharon Horgan of Game Night – Guess Who Dies Tonight?, Tiffany Haddish de The card collector, Jacob Scipio of Bad Boys for Life and Neil Patrick Harris of How I Met Your Mother) is a real one love letter to Nicolas Cage, whose career has gone through many ups and downs, ending up being properly celebrated in this film surreal but hilarious that we can’t wait to see.

