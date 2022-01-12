The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent: the teaser trailer of the film with Nicolas Cage who plays himself

Here is the teaser trailer of The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, the film with Nicolas Case dedicated to Nicolas Cage due out in April.

Lionsgate released the teaser trailer for The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, the feature film with Nicolas Cage protagonist in the role of himself. The film will hit theaters on April 22, 2022.

The plot centers on a creatively dissatisfied Nicolas Cage and on the verge of complete financial ruin. The actor is therefore forced to accept a million dollar offer to attend the birthday of one of his super fans, played by Pedro Pascal. But when things take a dangerous turn, Cage will have to be able to prove to all guests that he lives up to his own legend, channeling the characteristics of all his most iconic and beloved characters to save himself and his loved ones.

In the cast of the film, in addition to Nicolas Cage himself, there will be: Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Ike Barinholtz, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, Lily Sheen, Neil Patrick Harris and Tiffany Haddish.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talen will be directed by Tom Gormican who also co-wrote the script with Kevin Etten. Kevin Turen, Kristin Burr and Mike Nilon are the producers. James Myers and Brady Fujikawa are overseeing the feature film for Lionsgate.



