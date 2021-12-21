The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, the teaser trailer of the film with Nicolas Cage who plays himself
The teaser trailer for The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, the highly anticipated film with Nicolas Cage who plays a character in which it will not be so difficult for him to immerse himself (or maybe yes?): himself!
The film distributed by Lionsgate is expected in cinemas starting from 22 April 2022 and tells us about a Nicolas Cage in full crisis, penniless and in the throes of the much feared blockade of the artist (sometimes much more feared than the financial ruin in that of Hollywood).
The plot is very interesting and revolves around Nicolas Cage without a penny who is therefore forced to accept the offer of 1 million dollars to attend the birthday of one of his die-hard fans (the latter played by Pedro Pascal).
However, things will not go as planned at the party, taking a very dangerous turn. It will be at that point that Nicolas Cage will have to prove himself what he is, that is … Nicolas Cage!
He will do everything to prove to the guests of the party that he lives up to the legend his name holds. He will get help from the gallery of his many iconic characters, catalyzing their characteristics to try to save himself and also his loved ones.
A lot of self-irony, pure fun and big laughs for all the fans of the legendary actor who will see his many unforgettable characters, re-proposed by himself but also as an integral part of the plot of this film that will not only be of the comedy genre …
Without risking spoiling anything, we advise you to watch the video that anticipates what we will see in this truly sui generis cinematic work.
You can see the teaser trailer of the film The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent in the video you find above, at the head of this article.
The film
The absolute protagonist is clearly Nicolas Cage, here interpreter and character, actor and subject in short.
Alongside him there are many other very interesting presences, from Hollywood and surroundings and also a flagship of our own, namely Alessandra Mastronardi.
Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Ike Barinholtz, Jacob Scipio, Lily Sheen, Neil Patrick Harris and Tiffany Haddish round out the cast of The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent.
Directing is Tom Gormican, who also wrote the script alongside Kevin Etten.
Kevin Turen, Kristin Burr and Mike Nilon are producing while James Myers and Brady Fujikawa are in charge of overseeing the feature film for Lionsgate.