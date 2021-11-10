The uncertain future of an avant-garde Japanese building

In the central district of Ginza, in Tokyo, Japan, there is one of the most iconic buildings of the city: it is the Nakagin Capsule Tower, characterized by a series of concrete cubes arranged one above the other in an asymmetrical way, with porthole windows which make it look like a stack of giant washing machines. The building was designed by the Japanese architect Kisho Kurokawa and at its inauguration in 1972 it was considered a cutting-edge and futuristic structure. Today, however, it is not in good shape: it is destined to be demolished due to its progressive deterioration.

The Nakagin Capsule Tower consists of two buildings of 11 and 13 floors connected to each other and is a symbol of the architectural movement of Metabolism (metaborizumu in Japanese), created in Japan with the idea that urban architecture was an organism to be transformed and adapted to the needs of society. Like other buildings inspired by this movement, it was an expression of the country’s economic and cultural growth after World War II.

Ginza was chosen to build the Nakagin Capsule Tower because it was very close to the Shimbashi railway station and the city center offices, and at the same time it was not far from the lively Shinagawa area or the central district of Chiyoda, where among other things the imperial palace rises.

The 140 prefabricated concrete cubes that make up the building, each with an area of ​​10 square meters, were designed as pied-à-terre for young office workers who worked in the city and wanted to avoid long trips home during the week. They were equipped with a small bathroom and a Sony system with radio and telephone and had space for a single bed and little else: it was a compact and minimal type of accommodation, in line with the needs of many Japanese, who in the rest of the country it then spread to various hotels, called “capsule hotel“.

Over the years some cubes had been joined together to make larger apartments, while others had begun to be used as offices, meeting rooms or spaces for art exhibitions.

Kurokawa, who among other things had also designed the Tokyo National Center of Arts and the Osaka National Museum of Ethnology, had imagined that the capsules would have to be disassembled and reassembled every 25 years to adapt to the new needs of society, in line with the spirit of the metabolist movement. In 1997, ten years before his death, however, the owners decided to reject the project that included this intervention, which would have been too complex to carry out.

The building had for some time had various structural problems and, moreover, it had been built with some asbestos elements; in addition, in 2011 it was further damaged by the violent Tohoku earthquake.

Last March the owners of the rooms and the company that takes care of the maintenance of the building decided to sell the lot on which the tower stands due to the numerous problems of its structure.

Today there are problems of leaks and insulation, hot water has not been there for more than 10 years and also the structure does not comply with the strict anti-seismic criteria established by Japanese law. In 2007, residents proposed to have the complex rebuilt, but the investment company that was following the project filed for bankruptcy. A couple of years ago there was also talk of a foreign investor interested in buying the entire building to redevelop it, but it seems that the negotiations have been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Today there are only about twenty permanently inhabited cubes, and it is estimated that there will be fewer and fewer, given that the building will have to be dismantled by next March. On the window of one of them appears the hashtag #SaveNakagin, used in the awareness campaign that wants to try to save the building in another way.

As explained to the Guardian Tatsuyuki Maeda, representative of the new project that deals with the conservation of the building, now the goal of those who lived or appreciated the tower is to make the capsules survive, “even if in a different form, to keep the idea of ​​Metabolism alive. “. According to Maeda, who over the years has rented some of its 15 cubes for short periods and organized sightseeing tours to raise funds for the conservation of the building, the Nakagin Capsule Tower in fact “inspires people to be creative and innovative”.

The idea of ​​the project is to remove hazardous materials, disassemble the capsules and donate them to museums, art galleries or institutions both in Japan and abroad to ensure that they continue to represent a piece of history of architecture and culture. Japanese. Maeda said several requests have already arrived to “adopt” a cube from both the United States and the United Kingdom and various European countries.

