The uncertain future of Twitter after the chaotic break with Elon Musk

Courted and then rejected by the richest man in the world, Twitter seems to be well positioned to win a court battle with Elon Musk for a break fee of at least $1 billion but the company will not come out unscathed.

The outcome of the saga left observers baffled. It was “one of the craziest business stories ever,” said Dan Ives, an analyst at investment firm Wedbush.

“I think it started as a circus show and it’s ending up like a circus sideshow,” Ives told AFP.

Musk, founder of electric car company Tesla, sent a letter to Twitter on Friday saying that was withdrawing from the controversial deal he made in Aprilwhich consisted of buying the platform at a rate of 54.20 dollars per share, or a total of 44,000 million dollars.

However, such merger agreements are “designed to prevent buyers from backing down and decide to walk away,” explains Ann Lipton, a professor of law at Tulane University who specializes in corporate litigation.

Musk, who also chairs the aerospace company SpaceX, accused the social network of delivering “false or misleading statements” about the number of fake accounts on their platform.

His lawyers also pointed out that Twitter fired employees and stopped hiringa practice that they consider contrary to the company’s obligation to continue operating normally.

Those arguments may hold water, but they don’t warrant getting out of business altogether, says Lipton, who calls the move “touchy.”

“It’s not enough, unless he can show that the statements (about fake accounts) are not only false, but call into question the fundamental foundations of the agreement,” he explains.

“It gives the whole impression that Musk is legally wrong“.

To answer the question: Why Twitter? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 18, 2022

– ‘Twitter would die’ –

This opens up the possibility that the billionaire is in fact trying to renegotiate a lower price.

this tactic has been used successfully beforeLike when LVMH, the global luxury giant, broke up a deal to acquire Tiffany two years ago before getting a discount.

However, experts don’t see how Musk and Twitter can agree on a different price at this point, given that the platform’s shares have lost more than a quarter of their value since the end of April.

“They both have a lot to loseLipton warns.

If Twitter wins in court, the unpredictable businessman will have to pay as At least a billion dollars in damage.

In a worst-case scenario, he could be forced to honor his commitment and buy Twitter at a price that has become exorbitant, while his fortune has been melting by tens of billions of dollars in recent months.

Although that would be a victory for the shareholders, the company would be left in the hands of Musk and his libertarian vision of absolute freedom of expression, a position that is not shared by many of the employees, users and advertisers on whom the model depends. I trade the platform.

“Twitter is worse now than it was six months ago, but in the long run, you’ll be better off without it,” says Carolina Milanesi, an analyst at Creative Strategies.

“It’s like a toy that a spoiled kid wants, but doesn’t really know what to do with it, so he gets bored and doesn’t give it the attention it deserves, and forgets it in a corner (…) Twitter would die a slow and painful death.” Milanesi predicts.

– ‘Battle on all fronts’ –

Any court proceedings are expected to take months, especially considering Musk will “draw it out,” Lipton predicts.

“Twitter is in a strong position”He says.

However, Musk “will try to ridicule them, which will be distracting and demoralizing for their employees,” he anticipates.

With more than 100 million followers on the platform, Musk has already shown signs of harassing Twitter with highly critical tweets, with ridicule and wacky usage suggestions, all celebrated by thousands of fans.

For Twitter, “it’s going to be a battle on all fronts, retaining employees, watching for competition after your business, brand issues, getting investors to believe the numbers,” says Ives, an analyst at Wedbush.

Unlike its Silicon Valley neighbors, Twitter has never been a money-making machine capable of translating its users’ attention into astronomical ad revenue.

“These months have been a huge distraction for Twitter, keeping it from focusing on its core business,” says eMarketer’s Debra Williamson.

“If Musk is able to undo the deal, Twitter will still be left with the same problems it had before he came on the scene.”

“Its user growth is slowing. And while ad revenue continues to grow marginally, Twitter is now grappling with a slowing economy that could cut ad spending across all social platforms.”