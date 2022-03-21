The Uncharted movie is already the fifth highest-grossing video game adaptation

Uncharted from PlayStation Productions, the film starring Tom Hollan and Mark Wahlberg that adapts the Naughty Dog games to the big screen -and which is still in theaters- It is the fifth highest grossing adaptation worldwide., and if we only talk about the US market, the fourth. It exceeds 337 million dollars, well above its budget, 120 million.

Only warcraft, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, rampage and The Angry Birds Movie have raised moreand Uncharted it is not far from reaching Rovio’s movie with the birds with 352 million dollars. outperforms Prince of Persia: Sands of Time, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, warship, sonic the hedgehog -which soon releases a sequel- and Resident Evil: Afterlife.

It is more than likely that it will have a sequel

Tom Rothman, president of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group did not hesitate to describe Uncharted What a film saga, which indicates that it will not be the last time we see Nathan Drake in the movies: “With more than 100 million dollars in box office worldwide in just one weekend and a positive audience score of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, Uncharted is a new blockbuster movie franchise for the company.” It was the fourth biggest US opening for a game-based movie after tomb Raider with Alicia Vikander, Detective Pikachu and sonic the movie.

“This marks a huge win for each of the company’s divisions, as the film was our first major production shut down due to Covid, but we persevered to complete a film that audiences love and market and distribute with confidence.” strategic enthusiasm around the world, despite the pandemic (…) Uncharted is another blow to the theatrical detractors and further proof of the efficacy of our modelRothman stated.

We invite you to read our complete review of Uncharted and the interview we conducted with Tom Holland.