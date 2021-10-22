The Uncharted movie trailer analyzed for those unfamiliar with video games

Tom Holland is Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg is his mentor (no mustache) Sully in this film adaptation that serves as a prequel to video games but is full of references to the various chapters of the videogame saga

After a rather troubled production, we can finally see the first trailer of Uncharted, the film adaptation of one of the most popular videogame sagas in recent years (not to be confused with the fan-made short film shot in 2018). The video game, created by Amy Henning, made its 2007 Playstation 3 debut and was then followed by seven other sequels and spin-offs – all of which focus on the figure of Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter who travels around the world trying to recover lost relics and fortunes, often confronting rival prospectors and criminal organizations. This franchise, which already in 2017 had passed the 40 million copies sold, he was particularly praised for how he revamped the action-adventure genre but also for his wide-handed fishing from a cinematic imagery which refers to titles such as Indiana Jones or In pursuit of the green stone.

In this film version, which is intended as a kind of prequel to the events narrated in video games, we see Nathan Drake played by Tom Holland (which for Sony already gives the face to Peter Parker in the saga of Spider-Man), a bartender fond of antiques who is pushed by his mentor Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to embark on an adventure full of mystery and unexpected events: the two set off in search of the treasure of Magellan, lost while the explorer completed his circumnavigation of the globe. The young man will have to contend with the competing aims of the villain played by Antonio Banderas, also a treasure hunter but with decidedly less legal methods, while on his path he will meet Chloe Frazer (Sophia Ali), young adventurer who will steal his heart.

Already from this trailer we have numerous references to what is the narrative accomplished in various video games: for example, without ever seeing it, the Nathan’s brother, Sam, a character who is for example crucial in the plot of the video game Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End but which is used here as a kind of pretext so that the young man sets out on his trail and therefore in search of the treasure (also the scene of the elegant party in which Nathan and Sully are involved seems to be taken from the same videogame title). From the same Uncharted 4 it seems to derive the moment in which Nathan emerges from the waters to discover a galleon abandoned in a cave: Is it the same ship as the pirate king, Captain Avery, mentioned in the video game?

Loading... Advertisements

The very long scene that can be glimpsed in which Drake falls from a cargo plane and tries in every way to go back to it, instead, it is taken by Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception, one of the most adrenaline-pumping and most original moments in the very concept of the game that is reproduced here on the big screen. Also a adrenaline-fueled pursuit on the roofs of houses, which is seen at one point in the trailer.

A ring also appears in the anticipation clip, which in all probability is theFrancis Drake ring, the mythical corsair that Nathan considers as his ancestor: the same ring is the key element that starts the events of the very first adventure of Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, video game in which it becomes an essential clue to get on the trail of Eldorado. On several occasions the ring itself is crucial for Nathan to solve some puzzles and is therefore likely to play a important role also in the film, perhaps linking him to his family’s past.

However, there is a detail that has left many passionate gamers dumbfounded at the sight of this trailer for Uncharted. In the midst of many similarities to video games, even in the way the characters are dressed (for Nathan Drake a white or blue t-shirt and khaki pants are the standard uniform), there is a big discrepancy: unlike his digital counterpart, in fact, mentor Sully does not carry i showy mustache that fans have come to appreciate over the years. Whether it’s a quirk of the actor Wahlberg or even this element will have an explanation or an evolution over the course of the film? To find out all that remains is to wait for the film to arrive in theaters, scheduled for February 2022.